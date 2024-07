As of July 02, 2024, the following certificate issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN BEAR GE X5 AVA 03 GB00BL051087 BEAR NASD X10 AVA 19 GB00BNV36B15 BEAR GAS X12 AVA 22 GB00BQRPM363 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.