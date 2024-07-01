Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC Announces Investment in Clinton Electric, Inc.

BETHLEHEM, PA and INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC ("Craft Work"), a strategic investor exclusively focused on mechanical, electrical, and other related specialty contracting firms, announced the completion of a control investment in Clinton Electric, Inc., by Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC, Craft Work's Midwestern-focused platform. Clinton Electric will remain under its current name and continue to be helmed by Pam Allen as President, who has been with the company for over 23 years.

Headquartered in Ina, IL, Clinton Electric has been offering a full suite of electrical services throughout southern Illinois since 1981. Specializing in commercial and industrial electrical construction, Clinton Electric has become the go-to provider for electrical installation, lighting design, lighting controls, fire alarm systems, medium/high voltage distribution, and structured wiring as well as utility-scale solar projects. Clinton's notable customer base includes Continental Tire, Conagra Brands, Walker's Bluff Casino, Southeastern Illinois Electric Cooperative, SSM Health, and many more.

"Doing things right the first time is our motto and Craft Work and Mid-Am understand how instrumental this pillar is to our continued customer success," said Pam Allen. "We believe their unique track record of success makes them a strong partner for us as we pursue new opportunities and expand our business."

"Clinton Electric is a truly impressive company with a reputation of superior workmanship. Their talented leadership team fosters a great culture that is fortified by dedicated, highly skilled union electricians. Clinton Electric is an important addition to the Mid-Am Building Solutions platform and we look forward to supporting the team in their growth plans," Rob Krueger, CEO of Mid-Am Building Solutions.

Barnes & Thornburg LLP, American Global and Plante Moran advised Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC and Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC.

About Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC

Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC is managed by Craft Work Capital, LLC and is focused on making strategic investments in and helping to grow mechanical, electrical, and other related specialty contracting firms. Craft Work Capital, LLC is led by Jeremy McGuire and David Orinski, who together have more than 40 years of combined strategic, transactional, and financing experience. Their industry experience and track record of success provide unique insights as to what makes these businesses tick and how to create value. For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC, please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com.

About Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC

Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC, through our highly experienced operating companies, is a best-in-class solutions provider of HVAC, mechanical, plumbing and electrical services to commercial, institutional and industrial end markets with particular focuses on utility scale renewable energy, healthcare, higher education, water and wastewater, and mission critical applications. Mid-Am offers a full lifecycle approach by delivering construction, retrofit, service, and preventive maintenance solutions that allow our clients to get the most out of their facilities. We believe our people are our most important resource. Being entrepreneurial, innovative, and customer-centric is a core part of our culture and allows our teams to grow with our business and serve our clients with quality, pride, and respect. For more information, please visit https://www.mid-ambuildingsolutions.com/.

About Clinton Electric

Established in 1981 and located in Ina, Illinois, Clinton Electric specializes in Industrial and Commercial Electrical Contracting. With experience throughout southern Illinois, Clinton Electric primarily serves clients in the industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, education, sports, correctional and commercial markets. For more information, please visit https://www.clintonelectricinc.com/.

