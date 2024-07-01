Suralink Honored as Fastest Growing Tech Company at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee Awards for American Business

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for professional services firms, today announced that it has been honored with a Gold award as the Fastest Growing Tech Company at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business. This prestigious award recognizes Suralink's commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.





Globee Awards Gold Winner

Globee Awards Gold Winner





The Globee® Awards, known for celebrating outstanding achievements across various sectors, have recognized Suralink for its significant year over year growth. Suralink was selected from a highly competitive pool of entries, highlighting its dedication to excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this award," said Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO at Suralink. "This recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of our team. Suralink has an incredible track record of growth, and this award is additional validation that we are providing clients with the innovation and value they have come to expect from Suralink."

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 600,000 users worldwide.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

# # #

Contact

Meghan Mitton

VP, Marketing

Suralink

meghan.mitton@suralink.com

Contact Information

Meghan Mitton

VP, Marketing

meghan.mitton@suralink.com

801-203-0002

SOURCE: Surailnk, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.