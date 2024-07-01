Alpine Macro Appoints Nick Giorgi as Chief Equity Strategist

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Alpine Macro, a Montreal-based independent investment research firm, announced today the appointment of Nick Giorgi as Chief Equity Strategist, effective immediately. In this role, Nick will provide Alpine Macro clients with actionable sector research and strategy based on themes derived from the firm's top-down investment research.





Nick Giorgi, CFA-Chief Equity Strategist





Prior to joining Alpine Macro, Nick was Senior Equity Strategist at J.P. Morgan, formerly First Republic Investment Management, where he led equity strategy and served on the firm's Asset Allocation Committee. In addition, he was a managing member on a suite of JPMAM long-only equity strategies. Previously, Nick was Director and Investment Strategist in the Chief Investment Office at Bank of America. Nick holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado, an MBA from Georgetown University, and is a CFA charterholder.

Chen Zhao, Alpine Macro's Chief Global Strategist, noted: "We are thrilled to welcome Nick as our Chief Equity Strategist. His extensive experience and expertise in equity sector research will significantly enhance our research capabilities and provide our clients with critical strategies and actionable recommendations. I am confident that Nick's contributions will greatly benefit our clients by improving their investment performance."

Arun Kumar, CEO of Alpine Macro, stated, "In recent years, we have made significant investments in top-tier talent to enhance and expand our research capabilities. With Nick at the helm of our Equity Strategy service, Alpine Macro now provides the most comprehensive investment research in its history, with the most experienced strategists in the world. As always, Alpine Macro is striving to provide clients with a quality, cohesive, single-house view with high conviction."

Nick Giorgi commented on his new role: "I am incredibly excited to join Alpine Macro. As a long-time admirer and consumer of Alpine Macro's research in my previous roles, I firmly believe that our Team is uniquely positioned to generate provocative, unique, and profitable investment insights for our clients."

About Alpine Macro

Founded in 2017 and based in Montreal, Canada, Alpine Macro stands at the forefront of independent global investment research. We focus on top-down thematic analysis, meticulously dissecting major secular and cyclical trends within the global economy and financial markets. Our robust and growing team of over 40 professionals, including 10 strategists with a combined experience of more than 100 years in analyzing financial markets, forms the backbone of our distinctive, internally developed approach. We are dedicated to delivering market forecasts on major assets, complemented by recommendations on asset allocation and investment strategy tailored for professional investors in more than 60 countries.

