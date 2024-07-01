Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2024) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shawn Balaghi to the board of directors and to serve as the Vice President of Finance.

Mr. Balaghi brings over 25 years of experience as a board member to CyberCatch. He has served as CEO, CFO, VP corporate finance and capital markets, and as head of investor relations with numerous private and publicly traded companies in a variety of industries. Currently, Mr. Balaghi serves as board member and CEO at several publicly traded companies listed on CBOE, CSE, and TSXV.

"We are excited for Shawn to join our team at CyberCatch and bring his capital markets and management experience, along with helping CyberCatch attract investment capital to continually advance and enhance our products and services to offer the most advanced and effective solutions to the ongoing cybersecurity threats that exists globally," said Sai Huda, CEO of CyberCatch.

"Cyberattacks and ransomware have become a major threat to governments, companies, and individuals globally and continue to cause significant financial and operations losses. I am so excited to be part of the CyberCatch team who are among the top cybersecurity experts in the world and help accelerate significant growth of the company," said Shawn Balaghi.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: 1-866-753-2923

Email: info@cybercatch.com

SOURCE CyberCatch

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214963

SOURCE: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.