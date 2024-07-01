New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2024) - Nostra AI, the inventor of the groundbreaking edge delivery engine that optimizes website performance for enterprise retailers and emerging startups, today announced the appointment of Rand Owens as Vice President of Marketing. With over 15 years of experience in growth marketing and team leadership, Rand brings a wealth of expertise to Nostra AI's executive team.

Rand joins Nostra AI from Polymer Search, where he most recently served as a senior marketing executive. His impressive track record includes significant contributions to high-growth startups such as Coefficient, where he was Director of Growth and Marketing, and KeepTruckin (now known as Motive), where he was one of the earliest employees and played a crucial role in creating and scaling the company's growth channels.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rand to the Nostra AI team," said Arthur Root, CEO of Nostra AI. "His proven ability to drive growth and lead innovative marketing strategies, particularly as an early employee at KeepTruckin and his leadership role at Coefficient, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. Rand's expertise in building and scaling growth channels will be instrumental as we expand our market presence and deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to our customers."

In his new role, Rand will oversee Nostra AI's marketing efforts, focusing on user acquisition, branding, and strategic partnerships. His experience in strategic brand development and go-to-market strategy is expected to play a crucial role in the company's next phase of growth.

"I'm excited to join Nostra AI at this pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Rand. "The potential of our Edge Delivery Engine and other AI-powered solutions is immense. I look forward to applying the insights gained from my experiences in scaling growth channels at KeepTruckin and Coefficient to help drive Nostra AI's expansion and cement our position as a leader in website performance optimization."

Nostra AI is a New York-based SaaS company that provides innovative solutions to improve website performance and increase conversions for e-commerce businesses. The company's mission is to empower brands to create lightning-fast, engaging online experiences that drive conversions and revenue. By combining cutting-edge technology with a data-driven approach, Nostra AI helps clients unlock the full potential of their digital presence.

