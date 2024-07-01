First North Denmark: Seluxit A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Seluxit A/S (the company) will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark due to the company being declared bankrupt. Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since 25 June 2024 and will be suspended until the last day the shares are admitted to trading. Last day of the company's shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is July 1st 2024. Reference is made to the company's announcements disclosed on 25, 27, 28 June and July 1st 2024. ISIN DK0061076130 ----------------------------------------------------- Name Seluxit ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 0.01 each) 9,632,961 shares ----------------------------------------------------- CVR NR 29388237 ----------------------------------------------------- ICB 1010 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name SLXIT ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 161005 ----------------------------------------------------- ___________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1231856