Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Mit voller Kasse und frischer Ware kommt jetzt wieder ordentlich Schwung in diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2024 14:10 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Seluxit A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Seluxit A/S (the company) will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark due to the company being declared bankrupt. 

Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since 25 June 2024 and will
be suspended until the last day the shares are admitted to trading. Last day of
the company's shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark is July 1st 2024. 

Reference is made to the company's announcements disclosed on 25, 27, 28 June
and July 1st 2024. 



ISIN                 DK0061076130  
-----------------------------------------------------
Name                 Seluxit     
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 0.01 each) 9,632,961 shares
-----------------------------------------------------
CVR NR                29388237    
-----------------------------------------------------
ICB                 1010      
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name              SLXIT      
-----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID             161005     
-----------------------------------------------------





___________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1231856
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.