Corza Medical Inc.: Corza Medical Completes Acquisition of TachoSil Manufacturing Operations

WESTWOOD, Mass., July 01, 2024successfully closed its previously announced acquisition of the TachoSil manufacturing operations in Linz, Austria, part of Takeda's global production network. TachoSil is a best-in-class surgical patch trusted by medical professionals across the globe.



Corza Medical acquired the commercial rights for TachoSil in January 2021 . The acquisition of the manufacturing operations will enable Corza Medical to further deliver exceptional value to its customers by combining operational excellence with its commercial excellence engine. It will also allow the company to control manufacturing priorities directly, accelerating enhanced service levels and support to customers globally.



"The acquisition of TachoSil manufacturing operations marks a significant milestone for Corza Medical. We are excited to have completed the acquisition successfully and welcome the employees transferring from Takeda," said Tom Testa , CEO of Corza Medical. "This acquisition will enable us to enhance our product offerings and better serve our customers. We are committed to investing in TachoSil to improve patient care and deliver innovative solutions to surgeons worldwide."



Executive Chairmanof Corza Medical added, "The investment to own the TachoSil manufacturing operations in Linz will help streamline the supply chain and build a stronger operational capability for our Biosurgery business. We are confident that with the Linz facilities as part of our operations, we will enhance the support for our customers and further deliver on Corza's brand promise of remarkable service, trusted performance, and outstanding value to meet the needs of healthcare professionals.""By taking ownership of the entire manufacturing process, we will be able to accelerate our growth by increasing our manufacturing capacity and serving new countries. We are excited to advance patient care everywhere in the world," saidCorza Medical's SVP, GM Biosurgery.Corza Medical is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm, which helped create and build the business in partnership with Gregory T. Lucier. With a focused commitment to remarkable service, trusted performance, and outstanding economic value to customers, Corza Medical has the experience and resources to continue investing in TachoSil for the benefit of its surgeons, partners, and patients around the world.Corza Medical is a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies. With a global team of over 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor-partners, and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with many industry-leading brands, including Quillbarbed sutures, SharpointPlus and Look surgical sutures, Katenareusable and Blink single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpointmicrosurgical knives, and the TachoSilfibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visitFounded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $25 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages more than $40 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit. Follow us on

