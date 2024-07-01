Shreds.AI not only transformed the code from PHP to Java but also modernized the entire WordPress architecture using the latest technology standards

Shreds.AI, the groundbreaking AI capable of generating complex software, has demonstrated its extraordinary power by regenerating WordPress code in less than 24 hours. Shreds.AI fully regenerated the WordPress content management system (CMS) code, originally written in PHP and developed over several years, into modern Java 17 code. The regenerated code is available here as open source. This achievement closely follows the launch of Shreds.AI in June 2024 as the first AI to generate complex software autonomously.

"This remarkable feat highlights the power and potential of Shreds.AI to transform the software development landscape. As shown in this example of regenerating WordPress code, Shreds.AI not only rapidly generates code and saves time for businesses; it also addresses the problems of software obsolescence and maintenance, and it extends return on investment by automatically converting legacy code and architecture to modern standards," said Soufiane Amar, founder and CEO of Shreds.AI.

WordPress, powering over 800 million websites, is known for its robust yet aging architecture. Shreds.AI not only transformed the code from PHP to Java but also modernized the entire WordPress architecture using the latest technology standards, notably a microservices architecture. This modernization will elevate WordPress to the state-of-the-art in CMS technology, enabling it to handle substantial traffic loads and become cloud-native, thus enhancing its scalability and deployment efficiency.

Shreds.AI leverages a sophisticated model capable of handling software complexity, managing dozens of components, and orchestrating their interactions seamlessly. A unique feature of Shreds.AI is its meta-AI capability, which allows it to integrate with multiple large language models (LLMs), rank and classify them, and then test their strengths and weaknesses. This enables Shreds.AI to solve complex programming problems and generate optimal code in record time. Additionally, Shreds.AI can incorporate code reviews internally or through a marketplace, and make necessary adjustments, ensuring high-quality output.

Since its launch, Shreds.AI has garnered significant interest from the industry, with over 400 companies requesting access to its beta version within days. To meet this growing demand and further enhance its platform, Shreds.AI is launching this week a series A fundraising campaign. The funds raised will be used to strengthen its cloud infrastructure, hire additional engineers, and expand beta access to more companies, accelerating the path to product-market fit.

Shreds.AI is the first AI capable of generating complex, business-grade software and architectural diagrams from simple descriptions in record time. Shreds.AI slashes the time to market for software, along with team sizes and costs, by over 80% compared to traditional software development methods. It also solves the software obsolescence problem and increases software lifespan by more than 60% with automatic maintenance and by making it easy to change the technology used in a software application, for example, from PHP to another technology. Shreds.AI also offers a marketplace with a worldwide network of developers, enabling companies to human-validate AI-generated code at low cost and extend their software development and quality assurance teams. For more information, visit https://shreds.ai/.

