Datricks, the leader in AI-powered risk mining, today announced an expansion of its partnership with SAP with the launch of Datricks for Risk Mining as an SAP Endorsed App, available on SAP® Store. The solution enables organizations to proactively detect, prevent, and mitigate risks in real time, through advanced technology and streamlined integration.

SAP Endorsed Apps are a distinct category of solutions within SAP's partner ecosystem. These apps solve key customer challenges that provide additional value to offer holistic business solutions and bring out the best in every business. Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAPwith added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmark results. This recognition underscores Datricks' commitment to delivering exceptional value to organizations seeking continuous financial compliance and operational efficiency.

Datricks' cutting-edge AI-driven technology, combined with SAP Signavio's leading expertise in business process transformation, helps deliver a comprehensive solution that streamlines operations and empowers organizations to proactively identify and mitigate risks before they escalate into major disruptions.

"The integration with SAP Signavio solutions marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize risk management and ensure financial integrity," said Roy Rozenblum, Co-Founder and CTO of Datricks. "By combining our AI-powered risk mining with SAP Signavio's process expertise, we empower organizations to identify and proactively address risks and financial integrity, ensuring sustainable growth and resilience."

Datricks pioneers an era of autonomous finance, automating risk detection and mitigation while providing real-time insights. Key benefits of this integrated solution include:

Uncover hidden risks and anomalies

Prevent financial and reputational damage

Streamline audits and controls

Gain real-time insights

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization Success at SAP. "We applaud Datricks on achieving SAP endorsed app status for its solution. Partners like Datricks are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."

For more information, visit the Datricks for Risk Mining page on the SAP Store.

About Datricks

Datricks is a leading AI-powered automated risk mining solution designed specifically for financial teams. The solution empowers internal auditors and finance leaders to achieve continuous financial compliance with greater efficiency and confidence. Datricks leverages AI to automate risk assessments, identify hidden patterns, and deliver actionable insights, directly enabling proactive risk management and ensuring financial integrity.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

