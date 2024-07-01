BOF IT Ltd.: ITFIRE Launches Revolutionary Digital Banking and Trading Platform, Opens Presale for ITF Tokens

BOF IT Ltd. is a leading technology company dedicated to creating innovative financial solutions that bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. With a focus on security, efficiency, and inclusivity, BOF IT Ltd. aims to empower individuals and businesses worldwide through cutting-edge financial technology.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / BOF IT Ltd. is thrilled to announce the launch of ITFIRE, an innovative digital banking and trading platform designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. With a mission to provide secure, efficient, and inclusive financial services, ITFIRE is poised to transform the financial landscape, particularly in emerging economies where access to traditional banking services is limited.

ITFIRE: A Dual-Token System

At the heart of the ITFIRE platform are two powerful tokens: ITF, a utility token, and BOFCOIN, a stablecoin pegged to a basket of BRICS currencies-Brazilian Real, Russian Ruble, Indian Rupee, Chinese Yuan, and South African Rand. This dual-token system integrates cryptocurrency and fiat transactions, offering a stable and reliable digital currency for everyday use.

Addressing Key Financial Challenges

Traditional banking systems often suffer from high transaction fees, slow processing times, and limited accessibility, especially in emerging markets. ITFIRE addresses these challenges by leveraging blockchain technology to reduce costs, increase processing speed, and provide a reliable financial infrastructure. The introduction of BOFCOIN mitigates the volatility commonly associated with cryptocurrencies, making it suitable for everyday transactions.

Proprietary Blockchain and Smart Contracts

ITFIRE's proprietary blockchain ensures high security, transparency, and efficiency in all financial transactions. By implementing advanced cryptographic techniques, the platform can handle large transaction volumes without compromising speed or integrity. Additionally, smart contracts automate processes, reducing the need for intermediaries and further enhancing efficiency.

Decentralized Governance through DAO

The ITFIRE ecosystem is governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), empowering ITF token holders to participate in crucial decision-making processes. This democratic approach ensures transparency and community involvement, fostering a sense of ownership and engagement among users.

Token Distribution and Presale

The ITFIRE presale is now open, offering a significant opportunity for early investors. The token distribution is as follows:

Private Sale: 9.52%

Presale: 61.90%

Marketing: 4.76%

Liquidity: 9.52%

Team & Advisors: 14.29%

Funds raised during the presale will be allocated to technology development (60%), marketing and legal compliance (20%), operational costs (10%), and reserve funds (10%).

Ambitious Roadmap

ITFIRE has set an ambitious roadmap to achieve its goals:

Q2 2024: Completion of the whitepaper and website development, and the commencement of the ITF token presale.

Q3 2024: Public ICO aiming to raise $15 million USD.

Q4 2024 - Q1 2025: Development and testing of the ITFIRE blockchain.

Q2 2025: Launch of BOFCOIN with the initial "5C" currency basket.

Q3 2025: Expansion of the currency basket and additional features for BOFCOIN.

User Experience and Community Engagement

ITFIRE is committed to providing a seamless user experience with a user-friendly digital wallet for storing, sending, and receiving ITF and BOFCOIN. The upcoming mobile app will offer real-time transaction tracking, account management, and customer support. Community engagement is a cornerstone of ITFIRE's strategy, with regular updates, forums, and social media interactions to keep users informed and involved.

Strategic Partnerships and Compliance

ITFIRE is forging strategic partnerships with financial institutions, technology providers, and regulatory bodies to enhance its ecosystem. The platform is committed to adhering to global regulatory standards, ensuring compliance through regular audits and adherence to anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) protocols.

Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

ITFIRE is dedicated to sustainable practices, including reducing carbon footprints through efficient blockchain operations. The project also plans to support educational initiatives and financial literacy programs in emerging economies, reinforcing its commitment to global financial inclusivity.

Join the Revolution

BOF IT Ltd. invites investors and crypto enthusiasts to join the ITFIRE presale and be part of a revolutionary platform that aims to redefine digital banking and trading. For more information, visit ITFIRE's website and follow us on social media for the latest updates.

Media Contact

Organization: BOF IT Ltd.

Contact Person: Md Badsha

Website: https://itfire.tech

Email: info@itfire.tech

Contact Number: +16474935303

Address: 1376-1771 Robson St

City: Vancouver

State: BC

Country: Canada

SOURCE: BOF IT Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com