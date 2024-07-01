Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has expanded its operations to the Nordic countries, opening an office in Stockholm, and naming Anna Green as Head of Nordics. BHSI has also appointed Karin Bryner as Head of Executive Professional Lines and Anton Holmgren as Head of General Property, for the Nordics.

"Launching BHSI in the Nordics is an exciting continuation of BHSI's steady global expansion. We will continue to expand our local team and capabilities, and look forward to bringing the certainty of BHSI's financial strength, underwriting acumen, and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to customers and distribution partners throughout Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland," said Andreas Krause, Head of DACH, BHSI.

Beginning immediately, BHSI's Nordic office is underwriting Executive Professional Lines, General Property, Energy, and Construction.

"We look forward to building a strong team in the Nordics and bringing BHSI's commitment to excellent technical underwriting and highly responsive service to the market. We have already had great response from brokers and customers," said Anna Green, Head of Nordics, BHSI.

Anna Green takes the reins as Head of Nordics with industry experience spanning the Nordics, as well as Europe, the UK, and the Asia Pacific region. Anna started her insurance career more than 20 years ago and was most recently CEO of the Sweden Branch of another global insurer. Anna has deep expertise in Specialty and Environmental underwriting. She is based in Stockholm and can be reached at anna.green@bhspecialty.com.

Karin Bryner comes to her role as Head of Executive Professional Lines with more than 20 years of experience in financial lines underwriting, including more than a decade focused on Nordic risks. She was most recently Underwriting Manager, Financial Lines in Sweden, at another global insurer. She is based in Stockholm and can be reached at Karin.Bryner@bhspecialty.com.

Anton Holmgren brings more than a decade of property underwriting experience to his role as Head of General Property. He has held increasingly senior underwriting roles over his career, including Nordic Head of Underwriting, Property, Engineering Lines Marine, at another global insurer. He will be based in Stockholm and can be reached at Anton.holmgren@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI's new office in Sweden is located at:

Brahegatan 10

114 37 Stockholm

Sweden

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL) is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

Contacts:

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937