Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Fragbite Group AB (Record Id 267640)

With effect from July 02, 2024, the unit rights in Fragbite Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 11, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: FRAG UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022420899 Order book ID: 342584 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick With effect from July 02, 2024, the paid subscription units in Fragbite Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 25, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: FRAG BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022420907 Order book ID: 342585 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB