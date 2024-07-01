Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Fragbite Group AB (Record Id 267640)

With effect from July 02, 2024, the unit rights in Fragbite Group AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 11, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   FRAG UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022420899              
Order book ID:  342584                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                

With effect from July 02, 2024, the paid subscription units in Fragbite Group
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including July 25, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   FRAG BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022420907              
Order book ID:  342585                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
