Orion Oyj: Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2024

Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2024



Orion Corporation upgrades the full-year outlook for 2024 both for the part regarding net sales and operating profit. Orion and MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) have exercised the option to convert the co-development and co-commercialisation agreement with MSD regarding opevesostat (MK-5684/ODM-208), an investigational CYP11A1 inhibitor, and other candidates targeting CYP11A1 into an exclusive global license for MSD. As a consequence of this decision, Orion announced it will release from the balance sheet the EUR 60 million item reserved to cover Orion's share of accrued R&D costs related to the co-development. The item will have positive impact on both Orion's net sales and operating profit in the third quarter of 2024. For this reason, Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2024.



It is further noted that all of our businesses have developed positively during the first half of the year.

New full-year outlook, provided on 1 July 2024

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,440 million to EUR 1,480 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 350 million to EUR 380 million.

Previous full-year outlook, provided on 13 February and specified on 24 April 2024

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,340 million to EUR 1,410 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 280 million to EUR 310 million.

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.