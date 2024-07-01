Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Ytinrete Bidco AB (publ) changes name to Foxway Holding AB (publ)

As from July 2, 2024, Ytinrete Bidco AB (publ) will change company name to Foxway Holding AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: Ytinrete Bidco AB (publ) --------------------------------------------- New company name: Foxway Holding AB (publ) --------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0020540219 --------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com