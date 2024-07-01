Ifrisol, a Tunisian PV module maker, is targeting the US market by producing solar panels with cells sourced from unspecified "non-Chinese" Asian manufacturers. From pv magazine France Ifrisol, a Tunisian solar module manufacturer, plans to commence sales in the United States by the end of 2024. Laura Ramoul, Ifrisol's marketing manager, told pv magazine France that the company has secured UL certification from Underwriters Laboratories for its products in the US and Canadian markets, ensuring they meet safety and quality standards. To meet American supply chain requirements, the subsidiary of ...

