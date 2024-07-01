Lehi, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2024) - Saprea is proud to announce the launch of its healing webinars in Spanish, providing women in the Hispanic community with a safe and supportive path to build resilience after experiencing child sexual abuse. In 2023, the CDC reported that racial minorities in the U.S. experience higher rates of childhood sexual abuse than the national average of 12.6%, with 13.3% reported within Hispanic or Latino communities. Additionally, the latest National Crime Victimization Survey reveals that one in six females aged 13 and older in minority communities are victims of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault.

"Saprea strives to create a fluid and cohesive experience across all of our healing pathways. Although participants are joining us from home, we have designed our webinars for women survivors to be a safe experience, providing hope, healing, and refuge for each participant," says Breeann Allison, Senior Education and Programming Strategist at Saprea.

The Saprea Healing Webinar is a free 4.5-hour interactive and educational online experience designed to help adult female survivors jumpstart their healing from the privacy of their own home. Now available in both Spanish and English, the webinar is led by a clinical mental health therapist who specializes in trauma recovery, along with a co-teacher. The program provides survivors the opportunity to participate in classes, engage in group discussions, mindfully connect with their bodies, and build a community with other survivors. Spanish-speaking survivors will now have the opportunity to receive the webinar in their native language.

"Child abuse can be an isolating and lonely experience. We know that it can be scary and intimidating to join an educational experience that focuses on past trauma and its impact," says Jessica Bradley, Clinical Therapist & Senior Healing Webinar Strategist at Saprea.

"Child sexual abuse is still a taboo in Hispanic communities. Even individuals who have lived in the USA for years still follow the social norms and/or teachings from their home countries. Finding healing from child sexual abuse is something that a large majority of Hispanic women don't even dream about because they do not prioritize their needs and because there are not many resources available. Having a free healing resource or service will be a welcome balm for these women," says Violeta Ramirez, Language Manager at Saprea.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 18% of girls worldwide have experienced sexual abuse before 18 years of age. According to UNICEF, 120 million girls are estimated to have suffered some form of forced sexual contact before the age of 20 years. In more than one-third of countries, at least 5 percent of young women reported experiences of sexual violence in childhood.

Saprea's Spanish webinar launch reflects its commitment to cross-cultural healing. Additionally, Saprea is open to creating custom retreats and webinar experiences with organizations serving unique audiences and communities, fostering a deeper understanding and application of healing principles for all individuals in need of support.

When asked about the inspiration for the webinar, Saprea Managing Director Chris Yadon stated, "We created the Saprea Healing Webinar because we saw various services for survivors in crisis, but virtually nothing for survivors who, years or decades later, still feel the effects of the abuse. We are thrilled to finally be able to offer our webinars to the Latina community!"

The Saprea Healing Webinar has served over 800 survivors since its launch in 2022 and the new Spanish service will extend that reach to even more. Webinars are offered at various times and dates to all adult female survivors of child sexual abuse experienced before the age of 18.

To learn more or to apply for the Spanish Healing webinar, please click here.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carrie Hill

Manager, Public Relations, and Communications

Saprea.org

pr@saprea.org

757-621-9319

About Saprea

Saprea guides childhood sexual abuse survivors toward healing, starting in Utah and reaching globally. Open dialogue in a safe environment reduces shame and empowers survivors. By shifting the conversation, Saprea promotes advocacy and challenges misconceptions about abuse. Committed to societal change and breaking cycles of abuse, Saprea offers free prevention and healing resources thanks to generous donors. For more information, visit saprea.org.





