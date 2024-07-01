LQR House Inc.: LQR House Enters into up to $6.5 Million Agreement for SWOL Tequila with Of The Earth Distribution Corp

LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, proudly announces a significant advancement for its SWOL Tequila brand with a new agreement with Of The Earth Distribution Corp. (the "Of The Earth") for a total amount of up to $6.5 million USD. Of The Earth agreed to purchase SWOL Tequila for a total amount of up to $2 million USD. LQR House will also provide marketing services to Of The Earth for the purchased SWOL Tequila for a total amount of up to $4.5 million USD, which will depend on the number of purchased bottles. Of The Earth may choose to purchase lesser quantity of bottles and terminate the agreement if sales targets are not met. Of The Earth is given an exclusive right to distribute and sell SWOL Tequila in several provinces of Canada.

This strategic partnership with Of The Earth Distribution Corp., a rapidly growing Toronto-based alcohol distributor, aims to expand SWOL Tequila's presence across Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland. This collaboration is set to enhance the visibility and market penetration of LQR House brands in the burgeoning Canadian alcohol market. Of The Earth is planning to assist in distributing all LQR House brands and its marketing clients' products throughout Canada. According to their representatives, Of The Earth has established significant partnerships, notably with Municipal Goods of Toronto, where they serve as the exclusive distribution partner. The Company believes that this strategic alliance represents a pivotal milestone as LQR House steadily works on growing its presence and increases its visibility in the Canadian market.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We believe that SWOL Tequila's unique branding and exceptional formula have always stood out, and this purchase order validates its potential. The tequila industry is rapidly expanding, yet finding an affordable, high-quality bottle in Canada remains a challenge. With the support of Of The Earth Distribution Corp, we aim to address this issue and bring SWOL Tequila to Canadian consumers. Additionally, LQR House intends to leverage robust distribution network of this new partner to extend the reach of all LQR House brands and our marketing clients across the border."

Jason Pucci CEO of Of The Earth Distribution Corp, stated, "LQR House is the exact US partner we've been looking to secure. The dedication of the LQR House team and the exceptional quality of their SWOL Tequila brand creates an exciting opportunity to expand our distribution network across Canada with a company and product we can proudly stand behind."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

