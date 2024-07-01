Tax Workout Group, P.A.: Tax Workout Group , A Tax Debt Relief Legal Services Firm, Expands Footprint With New Office in Naples, Florida

TWG'S MODERN APPROACH OFFERS THEIR CLIENTS DIGITAL ACCESS TO TOOLS AIMED AT ELIMINATING INEFFICIENCIES AND PROVIDING CLIENTS A MORE EFFECTIVE AND LOWER-COST EXPERIENCE.

Tax Workout Group, a modern full-scale tax law firm providing expert tax representation, today announced the opening of its newest location in Naples, Florida, at 780 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200, on May 24, 2024. The new office signifies the firm's swift growth and expansion, now offering appointments in Collier County along with the distinctive and varied virtual options the company has become known for.

Tax Workout Group delivers a unique virtual practice model, affording clients a wide range of prominent tax and bankruptcy attorneys, including former IRS tax attorneys, Department of Justice Tax Division, and US Attorneys, who provide expert legal services focused on challenging tax claims and clearing tax debt.

Each client is assigned a Client Success Manager, who is involved throughout the legal engagement, explaining each step of the way and identifying and solving issues often before they arise.

The expansion into Naples underscores the firm's commitment to making its revolutionary tax law firm offerings available throughout Florida.

"Our adoption of cutting-edge technology ensures our team collaborates seamlessly and offers clients an enriched experience, irrespective of location. And because we are often working with the government remotely, our clients can gain access to expert tax attorneys who provide effective representation," said Matthew Sherman, a principal of the Tax Workout Group. "We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Florida to now include Naples and are now accepting virtual and in office appointments at that location."

The Tax Workout Group areas of focus include the following practice areas:

Tax-Bankruptcy

Tax Controversy

Tax Compliance and Reporting

White-Collar Criminal Tax Defense

Sales and Local Tax

Estate and Trusts (coming soon)

The company's enhanced technology, customized internal workflow software, and proprietary analytical and time management processes help significantly reduce client fees and costs. Clients have immediate access to their cases anytime and receive regular case updates through a Client Connect Desktop Portal or Client Mobile Device Communicator.

Other TWG locations within Florida include Boca Raton, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Tallahassee. The company looks forward to continuing its expansion into other states, bringing its modern approach to the practice of Tax Law to as many clients as possible by finding innovative ways to manage and solve tax debt.

About Tax Workout Group

At Tax Workout Group, we eliminate tax debt. The team stands tall on pillars of excellence, unwavering integrity, and a track record of achieving unparalleled client results. Our distinguished team boasts members from elite backgrounds, including former Department of Justice Tax Division Trial Attorneys, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, seasoned IRS tax and bankruptcy attorneys, adept Senior IRS Revenue Agents, and highly proficient paralegals and administrative support staff. Our core expertise is focused on Tax Bankruptcy, Tax Controversy, Tax Compliance, Criminal Tax Defense, State and Local Tax Compliance, and Estate Planning & Trust matters.

