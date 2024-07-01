Moses and Rooth: Moses & Rooth Sponsors Independence Day Sober Rides, Promoting Safe Celebrations

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, Moses & Rooth, a leading criminal defense firm in Orlando, is taking proactive steps to ensure community safety. The firm, renowned for its defense strategies & commitment to community well-being, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Independence Day Sober Rides Campaign. This initiative aims to prevent accidents and promote responsible celebrations by offering free sober rides to those who have been smoking, vaping, drinking, or consuming any substance.

Moses & Rooth has built a strong reputation for their unique approach to criminal defense, leveraging their attorneys' extensive prosecution experience. With an unwavering commitment to making communities safer, the firm recognizes the importance of providing practical solutions during times of increased risk, such as holiday celebrations.

To participate in the Independence Day Sober Rides Campaign, individuals are urged to book a ride through a taxi or ride-sharing service of their choice. After completing the journey & paying the driver, participants need to mail their receipt, along with their PayPal-associated email address, to:

Attn: Sober Rides

115 Granada Court

Orlando, FL 32803

Upon receipt, Moses & Rooth will promptly reimburse the individual via PayPal. This program is valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination and is available exclusively from July 3, 2024, to July 5, 2024. Participants must be of legal drinking age (21 & over), & both the start and end points of the ride must be within the state of Florida.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the Independence Day Sober Rides Campaign," said partner Andrew Moses. "Having worked on both sides of criminal litigation, we've seen the consequences of impaired driving firsthand. Our goal is to prevent accidents and protect our community by offering a safe alternative to driving under the influence."

Important details for the campaign include:

Reimbursements are limited to $20, including a 10% tip. Any tip exceeding 10% will not be eligible for reimbursement.

The program will cover the first 100 requests.

All reimbursement requests must be received within 7 days of the campaign's end date.

Moses & Rooth encourages individuals in Orlando & surrounding areas to take advantage of this opportunity to prioritize safety during the Fourth of July celebrations. By providing free sober rides, the firm hopes to significantly reduce the risks associated with impaired driving, keeping roads safer for everyone.

For more information about the Independence Day Sober Rides Campaign & to access the reimbursement form, please visit the event page at https://www.mosesandrooth.com/free-sober-rides-campaign/

About Moses & Rooth:

Moses & Rooth, a top criminal defense firm in Orlando, Florida, boasts a team of skilled attorneys with unique defense strategies. They handle various criminal charges, including drug crimes, violent crimes, sex crimes, theft, fraud, and probation violations. Renowned for client advocacy and community involvement, Moses & Rooth is dedicated to protecting the rights and interests of those facing criminal charges in Central Florida.

