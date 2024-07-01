Litum Launches Subscription-Based Staff Duress RTLS, Enhancing Safety in Healthcare

Now available via subscription, Litum's Staff Duress solution provides real-time location insights for rapid responses during emergencies.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Litum, a global leader in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), proudly announces the launch of its Staff Duress solution, now available via a flexible subscription model. This innovative solution aims to significantly reduce emergency response times in healthcare, providing an efficient and cost-effective way to ensure staff safety.





Healthcare professionals, particularly those in direct patient care roles like nurses, face daily threats. Notably, 76% of all nonfatal workplace violence injuries occur within the healthcare sector,1 with frontline caregivers being 2.27 times more likely to experience physical aggression than other staff.2

Litum's Staff Duress solution addresses this critical issue by offering healthcare facilities a robust system that enhances staff safety, streamlines emergency responses, and creates a more secure working environment. With a simple button press, staff can alert security personnel to their precise location, enabling a rapid response that can prevent the escalation of violence or crisis situations. Capable of integrating with existing security and nurse call systems, Litum's powerful APIs and business rule configurations provide ultimate flexibility in incorporating precise real-time location into current systems.

By subscribing to Litum's Staff Duress solution, you will have access to:

Pinpoint Precision with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Technology: Utilizing UWB technology, the solution offers location accuracy within one meter (three feet). This level of precision is essential for complex and dynamic healthcare environments, particularly for staff duress applications where quickly locating staff in distress significantly impacts positive outcomes.

No Upfront Costs: The subscription model eliminates significant upfront costs, offering flexible payment options that enable instant deployment to protect your staff.

Future-Proof Technology: The initial network for the Staff Duress solution can be expanded to include other offerings from Litum's healthcare portfolio, such as patient flow management, wander management, and more, enhancing overall safety and efficiency within the same subscription framework. Litum's systems support both UWB and BLE deployments.

Enhanced Security with LenelS2 OnGuard Certification: Fully compatible with the LenelS2 OnGuard® access control system, Litum's RTLS technology interfaces seamlessly with comprehensive security management systems, providing a unified approach to safety and incident management in healthcare facilities.

"At Litum, we understand the unique challenges healthcare professionals face daily. Our Staff Duress Solution is designed to provide the peace of mind they deserve, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional care. We believe our new subscription model will make it easier for healthcare decision-makers to adopt this critical technology with confidence," said Ozgur Ulku, Co-Founder & CEO of Litum.

Litum's Staff Duress solution includes reduced capital expenditures, flexible payment options, and comprehensive hardware packages, ensuring swift deployment and ongoing support to enhance safety infrastructure. To mark the launch, Litum is extending a special limited-time offer, providing up to 25% savings on subscriptions spanning one to five years.

For more information about Litum's Staff Duress solution, visit Litum's Staff Duress RTLS.

