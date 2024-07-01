Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Company Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President, Michael Coulter, as Chief Lending Officer

He will remain with the bank, in a part time position, as Strategic Lending Relationship Officer

EVP Deputy Chief Lending Officer, Greg Sousa to assume CLO role

Orange Bank & Trust Company announced today that Michael Coulter will retire from the role of Chief Lending Officer (CLO), effective July 1, 2024. He will continue as an Executive of the Bank, in a part-time position, as Strategic Lending Relationship Officer, managing top client relationships as well as business development in the Mid-Hudson Valley market.

"Michael has played the lead role in the bank's nearly $1 Billion growth in loans as the bank has expanded throughout the mid and lower Hudson Valley," said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO. "We are tremendously grateful for his sound judgement over the last seven years, and we are happy to have him continue with us on a part-time basis."

Coulter joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2017 as Senior Vice President and CLO, overseeing all aspects of loan strategy, product and policy. In 2019, he was promoted to Executive Vice President.

Fortunately, the impact of this transition will be softened by the Bank's leadership succession plan, with Greg Sousa, EVP Deputy CLO, assuming the role. Sousa joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2015 as Vice President developing deposit and lending businesses as the Bank built out its Rockland and Westchester markets. In 2017, he was promoted to 1st Vice President and given the added responsibility of leading business development efforts for all Orange and Rockland branches. In recognition of his impact on both fronts, he was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2018 and EVP in 2020.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets.

Contact Information:

Candice Varetoni

AVP Marketing Officer

Orange Bank & Trust Company

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com