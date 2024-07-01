Martinelli brings CPO and HR leadership experience from both private and public companies

Contentful, the leading composable content platform, today announced the appointment of Ray Martinelli as Chief People Officer (CPO). Martinelli is a results-driven human resources executive with a proven track record of leading worldwide human resources initiatives for rapidly growing companies, with specialized experience in high-growth companies ranging from startups to $2+ billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240701878331/en/

Ray Martinelli (Photo: Business Wire)

After starting his career at Apple, Martinelli helped technology companies including Juniper Networks and ServiceSource scale, taking ServiceSource through an IPO. Most recently, he helped transform Coupa to a public company as Chief People Officer. His deep international experience fits well with Contentful's global presence, and Martinelli has successfully built and managed EMEA people operations multiple times, including large multidisciplinary teams in Germany.

"I'm thrilled to have Ray on the team and look forward to partnering with him on our people organization. Martinelli's leadership style is marked by transparency, authenticity, and mission-driven values that align with Contentful's culture," said Karthik Rau, CEO of Contentful. "His experience and approach to leadership make him the ideal person to help drive our company forward."

Martinelli prioritizes creating a high-performance culture that also respects its employees.

"I focus my leadership style on respectful and transparent conversations with employees where there is shared learning," said Martinelli. "And I feel most proud when I see teams achieve success and help them grow a company into a key market leader."

Martinelli has expertise in Talent Acquisition, Compensation and Benefits, Systems and Processes, Culture Development, Leadership Development, Acquisition Management, Workplace Management, and Pre/Post IPO.

Contentful welcomes Ray Martinelli and looks forward to his contributions in shaping the company's future.

About Contentful

Contentful is the intelligent composable content platform that unlocks all of an organization's digital content to deliver impactful customer experiences, making content a strategic business asset. The Contentful Platform, Contentful Studio, and the Contentful Ecosystem combine the flexibility of composable content with the intelligence of AI, empowering digital teams to drive business momentum through collaboration, speed, and scale. Contentful powers innovative content experiences across brands, regions, and channels for organizations of all sizes around the world. For more information, visit www.contentful.com. Contentful, the Contentful logo, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Contentful Inc., Contentful GmbH and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

