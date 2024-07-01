Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Holdings Engages Renowned Architect Gerhard Heusch to Lead Renovations at Algodon Mansion

Enhancements Include Addition of Showroom and Sales Office for Algodon's Vineyard Real Estate Project

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced it has engaged architect Gerhard Heusch to lead new renovation projects at Algodon Mansion, which include strategic value enhancements such as a showroom and sales office for the Company's luxury vineyard real estate project, Algodon Wine Estates.

These renovations also include the addition of a new 1,300 sqft Royal Suite, and a lobby upgrade with a new piano bar to enhance the guest experience. These improvements aim to capitalize on the increased business and tourism traffic coming into the country under President Javier Milei's business-friendly administration. Moreover, they position Algodon Mansion as a premier luxury hospitality destination as well as an ambassador and sales tool for Gaucho Holdings' $100 million luxury vineyard real estate project in San Rafael, Mendoza.

Algodon Mansion in Buenos Aires is an all-suite luxury boutique hotel fashioned in Belle Époque architecture. Exuding old-world Argentinean charm while providing state-of-the-art luxuries, Algodon Mansion includes 24-hour concierge service, a wine cellar, lobby bar, a covered outside patio and fireplace, and on the rooftop a luxurious pool and lounge bar. It is part of the real estate and hospitality portfolio of Gaucho Holdings (gauchoholdings.com), which includes luxury experiences, properties, and products that celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more about Algodon Mansion, visit www.algodonhotels.com.

Heusch Architects, with offices in Los Angeles, Paris, and Buenos Aires, led the initial renovation on Algodon Mansion, prior to its grand opening in 2009. Gerhard Heusch, Principal of Heusch's Architects, commented, "I got involved in 2005 when Scott Mathis asked me to take a look at this crumbling beauty in Recoleta. The building was almost destroyed inside, but the harmonious and elegant proportions of the spaces and the Belle Époque details were still there, as well as the beautiful facade, although they needed a lot of care and reconstruction. It was a labor of love to restore it and transform this stunning building, first built in 1912, into a luxurious mansion functioning as a hotel. Scott Mathis's vision was to convey to our guests a stay in an Argentinian Belle Époque mansion-prestigious and elegant but not pretentious."

Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., stated, "We are doubling down on our real estate assets and opportunities in Argentina with significant investments in Algodon Mansion and beyond. These key upgrades are expected to significantly enhance the real estate value of Algodon Mansion within Gaucho Holdings' portfolio. The planned renovations are in line with our strategy to invest in high-potential real estate assets, especially considering Argentina's current business-friendly policies under the Milei administration. We believe the time is ideal to buy Argentina real estate assets, and these renovations reflect our commitment to enhancing the value and appeal of our properties in this promising market."

