Montag, 01.07.2024
Mit voller Kasse und frischer Ware kommt jetzt wieder ordentlich Schwung in diese Aktie!
WKN: 934623 | ISIN: US59156R1086 | Ticker-Symbol: MWZ
Tradegate
01.07.24
15:49 Uhr
65,83 Euro
+0,30
+0,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
Realtime
65,0565,3216:45
ACCESSWIRE
01.07.2024 15:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MetLife, Inc.: TTX Talks - the Power of Curiosity, Action, and Mentorship for Women in STEM

MetLife

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / For the fifth edition of TTX Talks - MetLife's virtual mini-series comprised of meaningful conversations with influential STEM leaders - Bill Pappas, Head of Global Technology and Operations at MetLife, sits down with Allie K. Miller, top AI leader, advisor, investor, and advocate for women in STEM, for an impactful conversation. Join this candid and inspiring discussion to learn about the power of mentorship, being comfortable with the uncomfortable, and finding the joy of experimentation.

Are you enjoying TTX Talks? Join the MetLife TTX Community on LinkedIn to continue the conversation around diversity in STEM. As a member of the group, you'll have the opportunity to network with professionals, stay updated about the latest trends, and get inspired to advance the field.

Join today!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.