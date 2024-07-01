MetLife, Inc.: TTX Talks - the Power of Curiosity, Action, and Mentorship for Women in STEM

MetLife

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / For the fifth edition of TTX Talks - MetLife's virtual mini-series comprised of meaningful conversations with influential STEM leaders - Bill Pappas, Head of Global Technology and Operations at MetLife, sits down with Allie K. Miller, top AI leader, advisor, investor, and advocate for women in STEM, for an impactful conversation. Join this candid and inspiring discussion to learn about the power of mentorship, being comfortable with the uncomfortable, and finding the joy of experimentation.

