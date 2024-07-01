VerticalVet and Movora Partner to Enhance Veterinary Surgery, Orthopedics and Continuing Education

Reflecting a shared commitment to the ongoing education and professional development of veterinary teams

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / VerticalVet, the leading network focused on enhancing veterinary practices, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Movora, a premier provider of veterinary surgical and orthopedic solutions. This collaboration is set to begin on July 1, 2024, and promises to bring a vast array of benefits to veterinarians and their teams.

This exciting partnership will provide VerticalVet members with access to Movora's extensive range of innovative surgical and orthopedic products and services. It represents a significant enhancement in the resources available to VerticalVet members, including cutting-edge developments in orthopedic care.

Moreover, the collaboration will include access to a robust continuing education program designed specifically for veterinarians and their support staff both in-person and online. This initiative underscores our joint commitment to the ongoing education and professional development of veterinary teams nationwide.

"We are delighted to partner with Movora, a company that shares our vision of supporting veterinary professionals by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed," said John Wagoner, CEO of VerticalVet. "This partnership will not only expand our product offerings but also enhance our educational programs, ultimately benefiting our members and the animals they care for."

Movora's CEO, Guy Spoerri, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with VerticalVet aligns perfectly with our mission to advance veterinary orthopedics and surgical practice. We are excited to contribute to VerticalVet's network and look forward to bringing our expertise and new opportunities in orthopedic care and education to an even wider audience."

For more information about VerticalVet and our new partnership with Movora, please visit their websites www.verticalvet.com and www.movora.com.

About VerticalVet

VerticalVet is a growing community of veterinary practices dedicated to improving the business health of their operations while enhancing care standards. Through collaboration and shared resources, VerticalVet provides its members with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

About Movora

Movora is a leading provider of veterinary surgical and orthopedic solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and educational services designed to advance the field of veterinary medicine. With a focus on innovation and quality, Movora supports veterinarians in delivering superior care to pets and their owners.

Contact Information

Korrie Wilhelm

VP Global MarCom, Brand Strategy & Ecommerce

korrie.wilhelm@movora.com

904.436.6540

Mark Wainscott

VP of Business Development

markw@verticalvet.com

877.883.7883

