BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market worth $133.9 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market size is projected to grow from USD 72.7 billion in 2024 to USD 133.9 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market encompasses a spectrum of solutions such as including Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Application Management (MAM), Identity Access Management (IAM), and others that are designed to facilitate the secure and efficient use of personal devices for work purposes.

The market's growth is driven by several factors, including advancements in enterprise mobility solutions that ensure seamless integration and management of diverse device types and operating systems. Further, the proliferation of smartphones and tablets and the rise of cloud computing and IoT (Internet of Things) accelerates the demand for robust enterprise mobility solutions. Businesses are increasingly leveraging these technologies to enable remote work capabilities, enhance employee productivity, and streamline operational workflows. Moreover, stringent data security standards and regulatory compliance requirements, such as GDPR and HIPAA, drive the adoption of secure BYOD policies and solutions across industries. As organizations prioritize agility and scalability in their IT strategies, the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market emerges as a critical enabler of digital transformation and competitive advantage in today's interconnected business landscape.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered Offerings, Verticals, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Microsoft Corporation, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), Broadcom (US), Honeywell (US), TIBCO (US), AT&T (US), Samsung (South Korea), Infosys (India), Ivanti (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), HCL (India), Tech Mahindra (India), TCS (India), Zoho Corporation (US), Sophos (UK), SAP (Germany), Google (US), SOTI (Canada), Hexnode (US), B2M Solutions (UK), Miradore (Finland), 42Gears (India), N-able (US), JumpCloud (US), Zimperium (US), Lookout (US), ProMobi Technologies (India), Matrix42 (US), Jamf (US).

Based on solutions, the identity access & management segment to hold the second largest market size during the forecast period.

With the proliferation of BYOD policies and remote work arrangements, IAM solutions have managed identities, enforced authentication protocols, and maintained regulatory compliance. These solutions offer comprehensive capabilities such as single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and identity lifecycle management, which are crucial for maintaining data integrity and regulatory compliance in BYOD environments. Factors such as the complexity of cybersecurity threats and regulatory requirements are driving the demand for IAM solutions, as businesses are prioritizing robust identity governance and access controls. The IAM segment is further poised to grow as the importance of identity-centric security measures is gaining momentum across various industries. Furthermore, it can be expected that with the increasing adoption of cloud-based IAM solutions, advancements in biometric authentication technologies, and the expansion of regulatory frameworks emphasizing data protection and privacy, IAM solutions will become a critical part of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market.

By vertical, transportation & logistics segment is expected to hold a second highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The transportation & logistics segment is rapidly adopting mobile technologies. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the need to optimize supply chain operations, improve fleet management, and enhance overall operational efficiency. Companies in this sector are deploying enterprise mobility solutions such as MDM, GPS tracking systems, and real-time communication tools to optimize fleet management, monitor assets, and streamline logistics operations. By using these technologies, the companies can have seamless coordination between drivers, dispatchers, and logistics managers. This enables them to facilitate efficient route planning, asset tracking, and timely deliveries. Moreover, BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions empower field workers with mobile access to critical information, enhancing decision-making capabilities and customer service levels. The segment is further expected to grow as the rising need for compliance with stringent regulatory standards and safety protocols is prompting companies to invest in BYOD policies and enterprise mobility solutions in order to ensure adherence and mitigate operational risks. The technological advancements are expected to boost this growth as it will optimize the supply chain operations and logistics management.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market with the largest share throughout the forecast period owing to its early adoption of advanced digital technologies, robust IT infrastructure, and stringent data privacy regulations. Enterprise mobility solutions are pivotal in ensuring data integrity, enforcing security policies, and mitigating cyber threats in BYOD environments. Additionally, the presence of leading technology giants such as Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Broadcom, and others, and a thriving ecosystem of startups further strengthens North America's position as a hub for cutting-edge IT developments and market leadership in the global landscape. Moreover, these regional companies are at the forefront of digital innovation, integrating cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning into their mobility strategies to enhance operational efficiency and maintain regulatory compliance. This technical prowess positions North America as a leading hub for BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions, driving continuous growth and innovation in the global market.

Top Key Companies in BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market:

The major vendors covered in the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market are Microsoft Corporation, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), Broadcom (US), Honeywell (US), TIBCO (US), AT&T (US), Samsung (South Korea), Infosys (India), Ivanti (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), HCL (India), Tech Mahindra (India), TCS (India), Zoho Corporation (US), Sophos (UK), SAP (Germany), Google (US), SOTI (Canada), Hexnode (US), B2M Solutions (UK), Miradore (Finland), 42Gears (India), N-able (US), JumpCloud (US), Zimperium (US), Lookout (US), ProMobi Technologies (India), Matrix42 (US), Jamf (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market.

