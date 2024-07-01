OrthoLite®, the global leader of branded, high-performance, comfort footwear solutions, announces an expansion of its European hub, OrthoLite Europa (OEU).

OrthoLite's increased commitment in Europe furthers the company's unique global vertical integration strategy and investment in its owned and operated facilities. The company continues to bolster best-in-class manufacturing practices and consistencies throughout its manufacturing regions, which enables OrthoLite to assert near total control over its supply chain and production.

"Our commitment to invest in our global manufacturing footprint brings agility and reliability for OrthoLite's brand partners and our T1 factory partners," said Richard Bevan, VP of Global Operations for OrthoLite. "Our factory in Spain is a crucial European hub for our EU-based partners. Our production demand continues to grow and we continue to build excellence in capacity, customer service, advancing technologies, and unmatched responsiveness as a strategic supply partner."

OEU's expansion enhances capacity, innovation and local-for-local insole production solutions for OrthoLite's European brand partners. Continued investments into the latest technologies will support manufacturing innovation, infrastructure, as well as capacity expansions and operational efficiencies. The factory will expand lean line production, add more automation, and continually modernize the facility and tooling requirements.

OrthoLite brand partners can expect the highest levels of service and quality supported by OrthoLite's ongoing commitment to invest in its European production. A host of new technologies will support brand-ready customization and expand installed capacities within the EU to meet the growing demand for more technical designs and premium quality materials in footwear.

Since 2021, OrthoLite quadrupled capacity for European Union (EU) footwear production in its facility in Almansa, Spain. The OEU facility provides greater production capacity as well as artisan craftsmanship and specialization in leather-based solutions for the EU-based partners that OrthoLite serves with its insoles. OrthoLite Europa is especially relevant for speed-to-market. From Spain, OrthoLite can deliver to any point in Europe within two to four days.

OrthoLite invested in the team in Almansa for the local talent and technical skill set in leather working as well as the facility's proximity to other countries working with leather in Europe. Almansa is known as the shoemaking capital of Spain, with 400 years of history in the artistry and trade of footwear.

The OEU facility primarily serves "Made in the EU production" targeting the fashion, luxury, dress, work, outdoor, trail, hike, comfort casual, and athletic footwear brands with top quality insoles as well as leather and other technical insole products, including:

Leather and textile lamination

Heel cups, wedges, and both molded and die cut insoles

Artisan leather insoles for premium fashion brands

ESD applications and in-house testing utilizing the SATRA TM240-2001 test protocol

OrthoLite O-Therm, the first and only aerogel-infused, open-cell PU foam cold and heat block solution that can be applied not only as an insole but also a strobel layer or lining

GRS and RCS certified products

Investments in additional lean lines and localized foaming

OrthoLite exists to serve and resource its family of over 550 global footwear brand partners. As the business of footwear manufacturing continues to dynamically change and demand continues to grow for specialized, sustainable innovations, OrthoLite's commitment to build and deliver solutions expands.

About OrthoLite®

OrthoLite is the world's leading supplier of open-cell foam technology, and the innovator and creator of Cirql, the sustainable materials solutions provider that provides footwear brands and their factory partners with the most sustainable, circular choice in materials. OrthoLite's innovative footwear solutions are available to brands that share a vision for the future of sustainable footwear. OrthoLite is found in more than 550 footwear brands across all categories of footwear. The company also has a long-standing history of meaningful partnerships and sponsorships that demonstrate a dedicated commitment to supporting its customers, consumers, brand partners and the footwear industry. OrthoLite is the Official Insole sponsor of the New York Yankees, supporter of The Conservation Alliance, The European Outdoor Conservation Association, and is a founding supporter of the Two Ten Foundation. To learn more about the benefits of OrthoLite, visit www.ortholite.com.

