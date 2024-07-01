McCormick Systems, a Foundation Software Company, Wins Workplace Award

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / The construction estimating and digital takeoff leader for electrical, plumbing and mechanical contractors, McCormick Systems, was recently named one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. McCormick Systems is a part of Foundation Software's family of best-in-class construction software and services.

This annual award was created to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the state based on their company culture and business influence. To be considered for participation companies must have a facility in Arizona, have at least 15 eligible employees and have been in business for a minimum of one year.

"Our team at McCormick has worked hard for this award and truly deserve it," said Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode. "This recognition reflects the values we expect from a Foundation Software company and I'm proud of McCormick for this achievement."

Based in Chandler, Arizona, McCormick has been a staple for estimators in the electrical, mechanical and plumbing trades since 1979. The company prioritizes top-notch customer support, ease of use and cutting-edge features.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona," said McCormick Systems President Paul Wheaton. "We strive to create a supportive and engaging workplace where our employees can thrive, and this award is a testament to that - as well as the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

To receive the award, McCormick was evaluated based on workplace policies, practices and philosophies. Then, there was an employee survey distributed to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined McCormick's final rankings at the top of the leaderboard.

Moving forward, Wheaton emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining a healthy work environment, "Our priorities will always revolve around the satisfaction of our clients and our employees."

For more information on McCormick, visit https://www.mccormicksys.com.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski

VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on newswire.com.