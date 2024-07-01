IMA® : IMA Names Sunil Deshmukh as Chair of its Global Board of Directors

Deshmukh, the first IMA Chair from India, takes the helm for fiscal year 2025

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) announced today the appointment of Sunil Deshmukh, CMA as chair of IMA's Global Board of Directors for its 2025 fiscal year (July 1, 2024 - June 30, 2025). Deshmukh is the first IMA Chair from India.

As chair, Deshmukh will look to increase IMA's long-term stability, while focusing on growing in new markets and enacting IMA's new vision. He will also aim to cultivate strategic partnerships and collaborations in the B2B space and serve as a mentor to IMA's Senior Leadership Team.

"I'm excited to serve in IMA's senior volunteer role, and in particular, being the first individual to do so from India," said Deshmukh. "As IMA executes its new strategic vision, I am excited to help bring IMA's products and services to our members and all business professionals in my year as chair."

Deshmukh is currently a leadership and executive coach and strategy consultant, where he advises organizations for profit as well as nonprofit, primarily on leadership development, business strategy, and leadership/executive coaching. Deshmukh is currently based in India, but in his 30-year career, he has worked in consumer markets in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, developing business strategies, managing operations, and providing board-level oversight and governance.

Deshmukh holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Marathwada University in India, a Bachelor's Degree in Law from Symbiosis Law College at Pune University in India, and a Master's Degree in Commerce from Pune University. He is a fellow member (FCMA) of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), a fellow Member (FCS) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and a fellow member of the Institute of Directors (IOD) of India. He is also an ACC (Associate Certified Coach) with ICF USA, a Certified Executive Coach at Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching (MGSCC) USA, and has participated in many leadership programs in the U.S., UK, and India. Deshmukh is also a Certified Sustainability Professional (GCB-D) from Competent Boards.

An IMA member since 2010, Deshmukh has been a member of the IMA Global Board since 2021. He earned his CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) in 2010.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

