Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Mit voller Kasse und frischer Ware kommt jetzt wieder ordentlich Schwung in diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7ML | ISIN: BMG9108L1735 | Ticker-Symbol: TK41
Tradegate
28.06.24
16:20 Uhr
27,280 Euro
-0,060
-0,22 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,44027,56018:14
27,44027,56018:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2024 14:06 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tsakos Energy Navigation: TEN Ltd. NYSE Ticker Change to "TEN" Effective Today

ATHENS, Greece, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (the "Company"), a leading diversified crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, would like to remind its shareholders and the investing public of the new ticker symbol that comes into effect today. As such, the Company's common shares will immediately transition from "TNP" to "TEN" on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), where it will continue to be listed under the name "Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited."

Additionally, the ticker symbols for the Company's Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares ("Series E Preferred Shares") and Series F Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares ("Series F Preferred Shares") will also change. The Series E Preferred Shares will transition from "TNP-PRE" to "TEN-PRE" and the Series F Preferred Shares will transition from "TNP-PRF" to "TEN-PRF", respectively.

Please note that no action is required by existing shareholders regarding these ticker symbol changes. The Company's common shares, Series E Preferred Shares, and Series F Preferred Shares will continue to be listed on the NYSE, and the applicable CUSIPs will remain unchanged.

ABOUT TEN Ltd.
TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 31 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's pro forma diversified energy fleet currently consists of 74 vessels, including three DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling over 9.0 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. George Saroglou
President & COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc. Nicolas Bornozis Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.