Above Food Begins Trading Today on Nasdaq Under Symbol "ABVE"

CALGARY, Alberta and NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Above Food Corp. ("Above Food"), an innovative food company leveraging its vertically integrated supply chain to deliver differentiated ingredients and consumer products, today announced that the common shares and warrants of Bite Acquisition Corp. (formerly NYSE AMERICAN: BITE) and Above Food respectively, are expected to begin trading today, July 1, under the combined company, Above Food Ingredients Inc., on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "ABVE" and "ABVE.W", respectively.



Lionel Kambeitz, Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Chairman of Above Food Ingredients Inc., "We are thrilled to begin trading today under ticker ABVE and look forward to demonstrating the value of our unique seed-to-fork platform with investors, which brings together regenerative agriculture, value-added ingredients manufacturing, and consumer products into one differentiated solution."

About Above Food

Above Food Ingredients Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"). is a differentiated, regenerative ingredient company that celebrates delicious products made with real nutritious, flavorful ingredients and delivered with transparency. Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world - one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a robust chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, and proprietary seed development capabilities that leverage the power of artificial intelligence driven genomics. Above Food delivers nutritious foods to businesses and consumers with traceability and sustainability. Above Food's consumer products and brands are available in leading grocers across Canada and the United States.



Contacts

Media:

media@abovefood.com