Antea Group UK Appoints Alex Ferguson as Chief Executive Officer

Antea Group UK, a leading environment, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Alex Ferguson as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ferguson will lead the company's growth strategy and operations in the United Kingdom.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alex to Antea Group UK," said Keith Knoke, Interim Chief Operating Officer at Antea Group UK. "His proven track record of success in leading environmental and sustainability consulting businesses, combined with his deep understanding of the UK market, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our team forward."

Mr. Ferguson is a highly respected environmental and sustainability consultant with extensive experience running UK-based consultancy businesses as part of an international network. Having spent over two decades at Delta-Simons, he has worked closely with investors, developers, and construction professionals on a wide range of geo-environmental, ecological, and environmental planning projects. More recently, his focus has shifted to ESG and biodiversity, where he helps clients develop and deliver on their sustainability commitments.

"I am excited to join Antea Group UK at this pivotal time in the company's start-up and growth," said Mr. Ferguson. "The demand for EHS&S expertise is rapidly increasing, and I am confident that Antea Group UK is well-positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. I look forward to working with the talented team, many of whom I have decades of personal experience with, at Antea Group UK to deliver exceptional service to our clients and make a positive impact on the environment."

Antea Group UK is a leading environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. The company provides a comprehensive range of services to help clients manage their environmental risks, improve their operational efficiency, and achieve their sustainability goals. Antea Group UK is part of Antea Group, an international engineering and environmental consulting firm with over 3,200 employees in more than 70 locations worldwide. Learn more at www.anteagroup.uk.

