Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2024

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 29.9 million in June 2024 and increased by 5.0% compared to June 2023.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 89.3 million in Q2 2024 and increased by 8.2% year-on-year. In Q2 2024, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 6.3%, in Latvia increased by 16.6% and in Estonia increased by 3.4% year-on-year.

In January through June 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 161.6 million and increased by 9.4% year-on-year.

In H1 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 96.4 million and increased by 7.5% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia reached EUR 41.0 million and increased by 17.1%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 24.1 million and increased by 5.5% year-on-year.

In H1 2024, Apranga Group opened 2 new stores, renovated 7 stores, and closed 2 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 91.0 thousand sq. m., or by 0.4% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

"Apranga" Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801