MPress Records: Rachael Sage Releases Official Video for Celebratory Track, 'The Place Of Fun'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has released a celebratory video for "The Place Of Fun (Reimagined)" from her recent album Another Side (MPress Records). Symbolic imagery brings the video to life via shrouded dancing behind a screen, representing the isolation and containment of lockdown while the dancing, playing, and outdoor spaces illustrate our collective liberation back into the wider world, where in-person connection, shared artistry and celebration make life truly worth living. The clip features dancer Carlos Gu, known for appearing on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing. Conceived and directed by Irish (London-based) director Lee Malone, the video was filmed in London at the vibrant urban oasis The Yards. It premiered in Guitar Girl (US) and Wonderland (UK).









Watch/Listen to "The Place Of Fun (Reimagined)" HERE

Order Another Side HERE

"The Place Of Fun (Reimagined)" is an acoustic, reimagined version of this favorite from Rachael Sage's album The Other Side. With the upfront mandolin laying the bedrock of the song, "The Place Of Fun" features guest vocals and mandolin by award-winning Americana duo Annalyse & Ryan. Sage's signature finger-picking and acoustic guitars also set the foundation, which bursts with percussion provided by Austin-based Katie Marie (Sophie B. Hawkins), along with Sage's own acoustic guitar and percussive grooves. While the song is musically upbeat, when listening to the introspective lyrics, one will realize the depth of the song, which centers on finding the inner wisdom we all have and re-evaluating what we want, need, and what truly works in our lives.

Sage discusses the video, revealing: "Performing behind the screen and improvising our movement to the song was so much fun…though I was actually recovering from a fractured shoulder while we were shooting, so I wasn't 100% but it sort of added to the intensity of the experience for me. There's nothing more humbling than realizing just how fragile we are in our physical bodies, and to never take for granted the freedom of movement (whether mental or physical) we have in our daily lives. Filming the clip at The Yards in London was a fabulous experience, and the next day I went right back on tour there and got to play this tune at The Palladium supporting the legendary singer Lulu…so it's been a very exciting journey around this song, and recording this version for my acoustic album 'Another Side'."

Another Side is a reimagined companion acoustic album to Sage's record, The Other Side. The acoustic instrumentation brings Sage's vocals to the front and center, resulting in lush versions of her most carefully crafted, exquisitely realized work yet. Here, the singer-songwriter has stripped back to the inner roots of The Other Side. With memorable Americana-infused hooks and folk-fueled poeticism, Sage's timeless writing reminds us what's most important is always worth waiting for, via songs steeped in just the right amount of best-is-yet-to-come optimism.

