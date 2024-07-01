Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.07.2024 17:06 Uhr
London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

(Incorporated in England & Wales with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("London Finance" or "the Company")

PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITES

DEALING ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company announces that it received notification on 1 July 2024 that Mr Warwick Marshall has purchased 163,552 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the Company. Following the purchase Mr Marshall holds a direct beneficial interest in 288,552 shares representing 0.92% of the issued share capital.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR'). In accordance with MAR, the relevant Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') notifications are set out in below.

This announcement is also made in compliance paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

1 July 2024

Enquiries to:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

020 3709 8741

JSE Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Warwick Hugh Marshall

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director & Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

London Finance & Investment Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800BV1J4DJE2SY849

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5p each


GB0002994001

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

1. 50,000

2. 35,000

3. 35,000

4. 10,000

5. 10,052

6. 6,000

7. 12,500

8. 5,000

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. £0.45 (£22,500)

2. £0.535714 (£18,750)

3. £0.5668 (£19,838)

4. £0.5725 (£5,725)

5. £0.58855 (£5,916.10)

6. £0.5975 (£3,858)

7. £0.605 (£7,562.50)

8. £0.61 (£3.050)

d)

Aggregated information

No. of Shares: 163,552

Total Purchase Price: £87,199.60

e)

Date of the transactions

  1. 17/05/2024
  2. 19/06/2024
  3. 21/06/2024
  4. 24/06/2024
  5. 25/06/2024
  6. 26/06/2024
  7. 27/06/2024
  8. 28/06/2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


