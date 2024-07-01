London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
London Finance & Investment Group PLC
(Incorporated in England & Wales with registered number 201151)
LSE code: LFI
JSE code: LNF
ISIN: GB0002994001
("London Finance" or "the Company")
PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITES
DEALING ANNOUNCEMENT
The Company announces that it received notification on 1 July 2024 that Mr Warwick Marshall has purchased 163,552 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the Company. Following the purchase Mr Marshall holds a direct beneficial interest in 288,552 shares representing 0.92% of the issued share capital.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR'). In accordance with MAR, the relevant Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') notifications are set out in below.
This announcement is also made in compliance paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
1 July 2024
Enquiries to:
London Finance & Investment Group PLC
020 3709 8741
JSE Sponsor
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr Warwick Hugh Marshall
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director & Chairman
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
London Finance & Investment Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800BV1J4DJE2SY849
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 5p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
2. 35,000
3. 35,000
4. 10,000
5. 10,052
6. 6,000
7. 12,500
8. 5,000
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. £0.45 (£22,500)
2. £0.535714 (£18,750)
3. £0.5668 (£19,838)
4. £0.5725 (£5,725)
5. £0.58855 (£5,916.10)
6. £0.5975 (£3,858)
7. £0.605 (£7,562.50)
8. £0.61 (£3.050)
d)
Aggregated information
No. of Shares: 163,552
Total Purchase Price: £87,199.60
e)
Date of the transactions
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange