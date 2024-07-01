Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Signs Distribution Agreement with ZENDON s.r.o. in Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and Czechia for Its Sky Premium Life Nutraceutical Products; Gains Access to More than 6,000 Stores of Leading Pharmacy and Retail Chains

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with ZENDON s.r.o. ("Zendon"), based in Bratislava, Slovakia, for its Sky Premium Life nutraceutical products in Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Under the Agreement, Zendon will be responsible for all key functions, including regulatory affairs, sales and marketing, logistics, supply, and distribution of the Company's proprietary brand of nutraceuticals, Sky Premium Life, in the stated countries. Having formed strategic partnerships with leading pharmacy and retail group chains in the countries where it operates, including Dr. Max, Teta Drogerie, and Rossmann, Zendon will ensure the wide availability of Sky Premium Life products to consumers. To this end, the Company believes that Zendon is well positioned to help it effectively gain market share in the region.

Below is the complete list of Zendon's current partners:

DR MAX, with 2,300 stores in Slovakia, Czechia, Poland, and Hungary, is one of the largest retail pharmacy groups in Central Europe.

LEKÁREN BENU has 157 stores in Slovakia, offering customers quality pharmaceutical products and reliable health services.

TETA DROGERIE, with 751 stores in Slovakia and Czechia, leads in the sale of cosmetics, hygiene products, and dietary supplements.

DM DROGERIE, with 481 stores in Slovakia, Czechia, Poland, and Hungary, offers a wide range of health and beauty products at affordable prices.

101 DROGERIE, with 180 stores in Slovakia, is a reliable choice for pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and hygiene products.

HERBARIA, with 95 stores in Hungary, focuses on selling natural health and beauty products.

MULLER, with 36 stores in Hungary, offers customers a wide variety of products, from food and clothing to pharmaceutical products and cosmetics.

ROSSMANN, with 1,514 stores in Slovakia, Czechia, Poland, and Hungary, is one of the largest retail groups for dietary supplements and cosmetics in Europe.

TOP DROGERIA, with 350 stores in Slovakia and Czechia, offers customers quality health and beauty products at affordable prices.

DROGERIE NATURA, with 257 stores in Poland, focuses on selling natural health and beauty products.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Our business development team has been very busy expanding the reach of our Sky Premium Life products, and we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Zendon, dynamically entering new lucrative markets in Central and Eastern Europe. We have set the bar high, following our solid momentum and successful execution of distribution agreements. We look forward to continuing to expand our footprint globally, raising brand awareness, receiving additional purchase orders, and taking another step towards sustained profitability."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

