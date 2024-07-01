Anzeige
Dow Jones News
01.07.2024 17:31 Uhr
COFICERT: COFICERT France and Key Values announce a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard ESG 1000

COFICERT 
01-Jul-2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
Paris, July 1st, 2024 - 5 P.M. 
 
 
COFICERT France and Key Values announce a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard ESG 
1000 
 
 
Key Values, a group of companies involved in supporting organizational transition, particularly in terms of corporate 
CSR governance systems and COFICERT, international certification body, specializing in financial and extra-financial 
certification activities, announcing that it has entered into a partnership strategic for the deployment of the ESG 
1000 standard, certification standard for a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) management system. As a reminder, the 
ESG 1000 standard is governed at the international level by the international standardization body IGSF - International 
Group for Sustainable Finance, chaired by Ms. Véronique de la Bachelerie. 
This agreement takes place in a context where extra-financial governance has become essential to ensure sustainable 
economic development. The objective is to support companies in their transformation, by promoting better implementation 
of CSR policies and practices, and by validating compliance with regulatory constraints. The partnership implies that 
Key Values can provide companies with their support solution, in their processes of structuring and upgrading CSR 
systems, upstream of the certifier's assessments; allowing companies to promote their sustainability commitments while 
meeting their extra-financial reporting obligations. 
Key Values is thus positioning itself on a product and services which are at the heart of current concerns and the 
challenges of tomorrow, in view of recent legislative developments allowing it to consolidate its place on the market. 
A decision that is part of the historic strategic vision of the firm. Key Values is therefore recognized by the IGSF, 
as a player facilitating companies' access to ESG 1000 certification. 
 
At a time when CSR is of capital importance for the sustainability of economic players and their regulatory compliance, 
Key Values' offer in supporting the upgrade according to the requirements of the ESG 1000 standard, provides companies 
a means of strengthening their CSR policies and management systems. 
Obtaining ESG 1000 certification constitutes a real competitive and differentiating asset for companies, allowing them 
to anticipate the risks inherent to their activities, while complying with regulatory requirements. 
 
The partnership agreement was signed in the presence of the managers of Key Values, COFICERT, as well as Aelium Finance 
in charge of financial communication. 
 
ESG 1000 Standard: Carried by the international standardization body IGSF - International Group For Sustainable 
Finance, the ESG 1000 Standard (ESG for Environmental, Social and Governance - index 1000) is the first international 
certification standard, dedicated to the corporate social responsibility of businesses and institutions. The standard 
lists the requirements relating to a CSR management system, to improve practices in terms of social responsibility. In 
a desire for standardization under a single standard, universally used, the certification standard ESG 1000 brings 
together specific evaluation criteria, integrating standards recognized worldwide in terms of CSR, including the GRI 
Standards, the ESRS standards (European CSRD directive), the ISO 26000 standard, the ISO 14000 standard, the Global 
Compact principles, the United Nations guiding principles, etc. Certification to the ESG 1000 Standard is a guarantee 
of compliance in terms of respecting the rules of good CSR governance; and presents itself as a benchmark for economic 
and financial operators, nationally and internationally. 
Ziad Kadhi, CEO KEY Values: "We are convinced that the ESG 1000 standard constitutes a decisive asset for business 
leaders looking for indicators to reassure their stakeholders. Its certifying dimension, its exhaustiveness, its scope 
and depth of analysis, as well as its plural performance approach, including both CSR and economic performance vectors, 
as defined by the panel of experts of the Scientific Committee within the IGSF - International Group For Sustainable 
Finance, are the key elements. Faced with a looming regulatory avalanche, ESG 1000 certification is obviously very 
adapted to the current challenges of economic and financial players. For us, this profoundly transforms the way we 
support companies to support their transition to sustainable and responsible economic models." 
Cristian Mocanu - COFICERT's Secretary General: "Our hindsight over nearly 20 years, on certification and 
standardization activities, proves to us the virtuosity of technical partnerships of this type. Since we cannot be both 
judge and participant simultaneously, the technical support activities performed by Key Values before our evaluations 
will allow us to intervene more objectively afterward. Their support will thus help companies equip themselves with 
concrete means and tools to better structure and internalize their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) policies and 
practices, particularly in anticipation of a certification process." 
 
Christian Levesque, president of the ESG 1000 Scientific Committee within the IGSF: "We welcome with interest Key 
Values' decision to incorporate the ESG 1000 methodology into the support services provided to companies and 
institutions. Thanks to its sectoral approach, the standard ESG 1000 provides a precise and complete picture of the 
quality of a company's CSR system. My career and long experience as President of the ISO Standardization Committee 
allow me to testify that beyond being an excellent management and communication tool, certification can provide 
companies with a means of validating their commitment, strengthening their credibility and improving their policies; in 
this case here in terms of social responsibility." 
 
 
 
 
 
Key Values 
                            COFICERT        AELIUM 
       Press contact 
                       Press contact          Financial Communication 
  Ziad Kadhi 
                       Joan Khattar           Solène KENNIS 
        +216 23 999000 
                            +33 (0)1 40 17 05 22  +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65 
+33 6 13406674 ziad.kadhi@key-consulting.net 
                          joan.khattar@coficert.org  skennis@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: EN. PR Key Values Coficert ESG 1000 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     COFICERT 
         3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
         75016 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 40 17 05 22 
Internet:    https://www.coficert.org/ 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1937179 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1937179 01-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937179&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2024 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
