Bluenergy is developing a 1. 1 MW PV system on Udinese Calcio's football stadium in Italy. The company said the project might include a 300 kW battery. From pv magazine Italy Italian Serie A football club Udinese Calcio and clean energy company Bluenergy Group have started constructing a 1. 1 MW PV system on the Friuli stadium in Udine, northern Italy. The PV installation will feature 2,400 solar panels and should be finalized by October, a Bluenergy Group spokesperson told pv magazine. "We have not yet made a decision on a possible integration of the plant with a 330 kW battery storage system. ...

