Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) will provide an overview of some of its R&D programs related to its cutting-edge Long-Acting Injectable technologies through several presentations and posters at the CRS 2024 conference, from July 8 to 12 in Bologna, Italy, including:

Oncology field: Presentation of in vivo data showing the improved immunomodulatory potential of a tumor-targeting monoclonal antibody in melanoma using BEPO technology for peritumoral administration.

Introduction to BEPO STAR: Overview of the novel Medincell's proprietary Long-Acting Injectable technology designed to enhance controlled delivery across a broader range of drugs and therapeutic areas.

Medincell proprietary in vitro release tool: Presentation of an innovative in vitro lab tool designed to accelerate formulation activities and preclinical candidates selection.

Adolfo Lopez-Noriega, Head of R&D at Medincell, said: "Innovation is our cornerstone, driving our advanced technologies and their groundbreaking applications. Our world-class R&D team is dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries, enhancing our technology's reach, and ensuring our position at the forefront of controlled and targeted drug delivery. Our advancements aim to deliver superior therapeutic options through systemic or local delivery in areas where we can make a significant impact, such as psychiatry, oncology, obesity, or pain management. Attending CRS allows us to share our recent achievements and underscores our commitment to forging strong partnerships with both academia and pharmaceutical companies."

Organized by the Controlled Release Society, the CRS Annual Meeting is a prominent conference in the field of controlled release science and technology. It covers a wide range of topics, including drug delivery systems, biomaterials, nanotechnology, polymers, and regulatory aspects of controlled release products. It's a major event for all academics and pharmaceutical industry professionals involved in the development and application of controlled release technologies.

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

