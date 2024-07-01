Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2024 17:58 Uhr
Avianca Inc.: Avianca Group Announces Intended Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

BOGOTA, Colombia, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Vehicle 1 Limited (holding company for the Avianca Group) today announced that it intends to confidentially submit a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares in the U.S. Both the offering itself and the timing thereof are subject to market conditions, other considerations, and the completion of the SEC's review process.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and other applicable securities laws. This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.


