As the world gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Momcozy, the beloved maternity and baby brand trusted by over 4 million moms worldwide, is thrilled to announce the launch of its "Never Miss the Champion Moment" campaign.

This initiative is designed to empower mothers to fully embrace the excitement of the Olympics while effortlessly managing the joys and challenges of parenting, via special offers with a focus on solutions for feeding, parenting, and outings, as well as fun activities.

Momcozy's Comprehensive Solutions for Every Parenting Need

Inspired by the Olympic spirit, which drives athletes to push their limits and overcome challenges, we recognize that motherhood embodies the same perseverance and determination. To facilitate this journey, we aim to support mothers in their daily routines, freeing up precious time to enjoy the games and celebrate their own "champion moments."

Cozy Feeding Solution: Pumping and feeding can be demanding, but Momcozy's products enhance efficiency and comfort, freeing up time for moms to enjoy the Olympic festivities. The Mobile Flow Hands-Free Breast Pump allows multitasking with ease. The KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer automates bottle washing, simplifying cleanup. The Jelly Strip Seamless Floral Push up Nursing Bra offers seamless support and comfort for nursing mothers. Cozy Parenting Solution: Creating a calm and secure environment is crucial during the Olympics. The Video Baby Monitor BM01 provides crystal-clear video and audio to keep a close watch on little ones. The Sunrise Sound Machine soothes babies to sleep with gentle sounds and a gradual sunrise effect. The Momcozy 3D-Motion Electric Baby Swing mimics natural caregiver motions with its patented 3D Swing Technology, keeping babies comforted and parents connected. Cozy Outing Solution: Momcozy's outing solutions make it easy to enjoy the outdoors and Olympic excitement. The Mobile Style Hands-Free Breast Pump is ideal for active moms, offering portable pumping convenience. The Momcozy Baby Carrier is ergonomically designed for comfortable outings. The Portable Bottle Warmer for Travel ensures your baby's bottle is always at the perfect temperature on the go.

Join the Fun: Olympic-Themed Activities and Special Offers

In addition, Momcozy will connect with parents by hosting fun activities such as "Dress Up of Olympic Babies," "Guess the Top Gold Medal Countries," and "Daily Champion Product Flash Sales." Don't miss out on these activities!

Prime Day Deals: Save Big with Momcozy

To celebrate Prime Day, Momcozy offers exclusive discounts on our website and Amazon store:

Momcozy Official Website

July 4-5: 20% off selected products

July 6-8: 25% off selected products

July 9-15: 20% off sitewide or up to $80 off on large orders, plus free gifts with qualifying purchases.

July 16-17: Up to 30% off a wide selection of trending products.

Momcozy Amazon Store

July 8-14: Up to 30% off best-selling products like baby monitors and sound machines.

July 16-17: Up to 30% off a wide selection of trending products.

For more information and to take advantage of these deals on baby must-have products, visit Momcozy on Amazon and www.momcozy.com.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products. Endorsed by over 4 million mothers in over 60 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240701141291/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact: pr@momcozy.com