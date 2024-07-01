Northwestern Mutual: 4 Ways to Stay on Track with Financial Planning

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / A strong financial plan can help you achieve financial stability in the present and a worry-free retirement in the future. Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy life's key milestones with confidence. That said, creating a financial plan is only half the battle; staying on track is where some people may lose focus. Here are four key strategies to help you stay on track with your financial planning.

Make your financial goals realistic

Setting realistic financial goals is the foundation of a successful financial plan. To ensure your goals are attainable, begin by reviewing your income, expenses, debts, and savings. This will give you a clear picture of what's coming in and going out and where you can adjust your budget.

Try to set measurable goals with a date attached to them. For example, instead of setting a goal to simply save money with no amount, purpose, or date in mind, you can decide to save $5,000 for an emergency fund within one year. You can also divide significant goals into smaller, manageable milestones to make the process less overwhelming and create the opportunity for small wins.

Work with a financial advisor

Additionally, financial advisors have access to a wide range of resources that can help optimize your financial plan and achieve your goals more efficiently.

A financial advisor can help you:

Set financial goals

Offer motivation and advice

Make unbiased decisions

Keep you accountable

Finding the right professional to work with may take some time, but it's well worth the effort. Reach out to friends and family for references or simply search "financial advisor near me" online. Remember to look for reviews and testimonials before you commit to working with someone.

Build flexibility into your budget

While a budget is a useful tool to help you track and manage your expenses, unexpected circumstances can occasionally strain your finances tight at times. Having a flexible budget can help you ensure that surprise expenses don't catch you off guard.

Consider incorporating a buffer into your budget for unexpected expenses, such as car repairs or medical bills. An emergency fund ensures that unforeseen costs won't derail your financial plan. You can also identify areas in your budget where you can cut back if necessary. For example, discretionary spending on dining out or entertainment can be reduced temporarily to accommodate higher-priority expenses. Reviewing your budget regularly may help you adjust your spending and savings allocations as needed to stay on track.

Prioritize debt reduction

Reducing the amount of debt you have can free up your resources for savings, investments, and other expenses. Here are a few methods you can consider to help pay down your debt:

Consolidate debt with a balance transfer

Get a debt consolidation loan

Use funds from a tax refund

Use your annual bonus to pay down debt

Pick up a part-time job or side hustle

If possible, make more than the minimum payment on your debts so you can be debt-free sooner and pay less interest overall.

Staying on track with financial planning doesn't have to be hard. Remember, financial planning is a journey, not a destination. Stay disciplined, stay focused, and don't be afraid to seek guidance or adjust your plans as needed along the way.



