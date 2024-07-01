Perla Fernandez: The Day of the Siren is Here: Dia De La Sirena Tequila Launches One-of-a-Kind Mermaid Bottle

Ultra-Premium and Ultra-Smooth Tequila Now Available

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Dia De La Sirena has launched their brand with an ultra-premium, ultra-smooth tequila in a striking mermaid-shaped bottle. This double-distilled Reposado comes from the most awarded female-led Tequila distillery in the heart of Jalisco, in the magical city of Tequila, Mexico.









"Dia De La Sirena" translates to "Day of the Siren" or "Mermaid." In Mexican folklore, mermaids are the goddesses of the sea, rivers, and storms. La Sirena is part of the music, art, and culture of Mexico. Dia De La Sirena Tequila honors the legendary icon embodying strength, courage, and the eternal soul.

"We are thrilled to work with Dia De La Sirena Tequila and strongly support their message of celebrating women and their 'Endless Potential,'" says Celia V. Maestri, co-founder of Casa Maestri.

100% Blue Weber Agave is slowly steam-roasted in centuries-old traditional stone walled brick ovens and masterfully aged for several months in white oak barrels. With a soft taste at the entrance, Dia De La Sirena Reposado has a perfect balance of seasoned oak, light notes of vanilla, fruit, and agave honey. From the highlands of Jalisco, master distillers have crafted a naturally delicious tequila, best served neat or on the rocks for sipping.

The Dia De La Sirena bottle features a one-of-a-kind design of a stoic mermaid poised proudly with her trident in hand and capped by a prominent golden crown. This elegant bottle is encased in a matte black display case with gold detailing, making for a desirable addition to any fine spirit collection.

"I've been in the Tequila industry for over 30 years and I've never seen a bottle like this! I'm excited about the launch of Dia De La Sirena Tequila Reposado and to witness its impact on the market," says John Palatella of JP Brand Advisors, consultant to Dia De La Sirena Tequila and recognized for his work with many successful spirit brands.

"Dia De La Sirena is a brand that seeks to celebrate women through its committed mission and vision. As a company, it is majority owned, advised, and operated by successful women," says Perla Fernandez, Media & Marketing Relations. "We look forward to bringing the brand to tequila lovers everywhere as we continue growing."

A portion of Dia De La Sirena's sales proceeds will go to Save the Children, a leading charity for children in Mexico providing programs in education, health, and gender equality, and to Conservation International, which focuses on improving Mexico's environment and ecosystems.

Dia De La Sirena Reposado Tequila (SRP $79.99, 750ml, 40% ABV) is available for purchase online at www.lasirenatequila.com and at select fine spirit retailers in Southern California.

For more information, visit LaSirenaTequila.com or follow the brand on social media @lasirenatequila.

About Dia De La Sirena Tequila

Dia De La Sirena Tequila is an ultra-premium tequila brand from the most awarded female-led Tequila distillery in the heart of Jalisco, in the magical city of Tequila, Mexico. Dia De La Sirena means "Day of the Siren" or Mermaid and honors a legendary icon embodying strength, courage, and the eternal soul. Dia De La Sirena Tequila celebrates the traits that exist in women today: Confidence, Courage, Independence, with Endless Potential. The brand's flagship tequila is a Reposado, double-distilled for an ultra-smooth finish and is available for purchase online at www.lasirenatequila.com and at select fine spirit retailers in Southern California. For more information, please visit www.lasirenatequila.com and on social media @lasirenatequila.

