Concierge Care, Inc.: Concierge Care Advisors Announces the Formation of Its Physician Advisory Board

Concierge Care Advisors, Washington's premier senior living and care resource agency, today announced its Physician Advisory Board.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / "Concierge Care Advisors is proud to announce the formation of its new Physician Advisory Board, a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled guidance in healthcare decisions. This esteemed panel, composed of distinguished medical professionals, will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the forefront of our operations, ensuring that our Senior Care and Transition services remain at the cutting edge of quality and care," says Marc Lilly, Co-Founder and CEO. "The Physicians Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Concierge Care Advisors as it continues to provide tailored Senior living and care solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. With this development, Concierge Care Advisors reaffirms its dedication to excellence and innovation in the Senior advisory sector."

The Advisory Board consists of Doctor Brian Ferris and Doctor Alex De Moraes

Dr. Ferris attended the University of Virginia School of Medicine. To become a Vascular Surgeon, he attended Oregon Health Sciences University for his Residency in General Surgery and followed a fellowship in Vascular Surgery at the University of Arizona. In 2003, he joined Lake Washington Vascular with privileges at Overlake Hospital, Evergreen Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Washington, and Providence Swedish Medical Center in the Seattle metropolitan area:

"As a surgeon, practicing both Vascular and General surgery, I have long recognized the paramount importance of family and social influences that contribute to a great outcome for a patient and our aging parents, family members and neighbors. The irreplaceable support that can be provided helps ease the pathway to healing, aging, and inevitable changes we all face. The opportunity for Concierge Care Advisors to coordinate, convey and collaborate these needs is unique, and I'm thrilled at the opportunity to provide medical advisory. It's the medicine we all need."

Dr. Alex De Moraes is a UC Davis graduate and retired U.S. Air Force Reserve flight surgeon. Dr. De Moraes practiced in Napa, CA, from 2006 to 2010 in roles at the Queen of the Valley, Clinic Ole, The Meadows, and in private practice. Professional opportunity took him to Bellevue, WA, where he served as Associate Medical Director at the Overlake Medical Center:

"I am a Family Medicine Physician who cares for patients through the entire spectrum of life. While working as a nursing home medical director I have advocated for improved quality of life and care in independent, assisted and nursing home facilities but found that an independent voice influenced little change. It's with the help of organizations like Concierge Care Advisors that we can make a difference in the lives of everyone as we age. We need to invest time and money in the most important asset we have - our senior community."

About Concierge Care Advisors

Concierge Care Advisors introduces seniors, veterans and their families to the finest in-home care or senior housing options, at no cost to the family. By working with HIPAA and CCA-certified experts, seniors and their families receive exceptional guidance through options in senior care, housing, retirement communities, assisted living, dementia care, nursing homes, veteran's benefits and more. To learn more about Concierge Care Advisors services, and how the company is helping improve the safety and security of seniors at every level, visit www.conciergecareadvisors.com, follow on Twitter @CareAdvisors or visit our Facebook page.

