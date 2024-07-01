DJ 2CRSi SA: A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the UK

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the UK 01-Jul-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the UK Manchester, UK, July 01 2024 - 2CRSI, a renowned manufacturer of industrial and edge PCs, is excited to announce a pivotal distribution agreement with Dynamic CCTV for the UK and Northern Ireland. This enhanced partnership marks a significant milestone in 2CRSI's expansion strategy within the region. Dynamic CCTV, known for its robust support to resellers and integrators, will now distribute 2CRSI's full range of industrial PCs and edge solutions under this new agreement. This collaboration builds upon their existing relationship, emphasizing a mutual commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to the market. Phillip Thompson, Managing Director of 2CRSI UK Ltd, expressed: "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Dynamic CCTV. This new distribution agreement will enable us to penetrate key markets in the UK and Northern Ireland effectively." Yu Ning, Managing Director of Dynamic CCTV, emphasized: "With our deep-rooted expertise in the CCTV sector and extensive distribution network, partnering with 2CRSI will strengthens our position as a leading distributor in the technology space and 2CRSI's products aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of our reseller base." Asif Ahmed, Channel Sales Manager at Dynamic CCTV, added: "2CRSI's products are exceptional, from specialized PCs to workstations to servers. This partnership enrich our solution offerings and strengthen our ability to serve our customers." This partnership underscores 2CRSI's commitment to innovation and market expansion. Together, we aim to empower resellers and integrators with advanced solutions that enhance operational efficiency and security. For more information about 2CRSI and Dynamic CCTV's partnership and product offerings, please visit www.tranquil-it.co.uk www.dynamic-cctv.com . About Dynamic CCTV Dynamic CCTV is a leading Value-Added Distributor based in the UK, providing comprehensive IT solutions to resellers and integrators. With years of industry experience, Dynamic CCTV delivers cutting-edge technology and exceptional support to meet the evolving demands of the market. For further information: www.dynamic-cctv.com About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Dynamic CCTV Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay Jess Mawby LLOBERA Financial Communication Financial Communication Head of foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com sales@dynamic-cctv.com Communication +33 1 80 18 26 33 +44 1642 220 166 investors@2crsi.com +33 3 68 41 10 70

