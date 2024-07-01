Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Mit voller Kasse und frischer Ware kommt jetzt wieder ordentlich Schwung in diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
01.07.24
09:16 Uhr
3,675 Euro
+0,180
+5,15 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6553,93019:43
Dow Jones News
01.07.2024 18:19 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the UK

DJ 2CRSi SA: A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the UK 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the UK 
01-Jul-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the UK 
 
 Manchester, UK, July 01 2024 - 2CRSI, a renowned manufacturer of industrial and edge PCs, is excited to announce a pivotal distribution agreement with Dynamic CCTV for the UK and Northern Ireland. This enhanced partnership marks a significant milestone in 2CRSI's expansion strategy within the region. Dynamic CCTV, known for its robust support to resellers and integrators, will now distribute 2CRSI's full range of industrial PCs and edge solutions under this new agreement. This collaboration builds upon their existing relationship, emphasizing a mutual commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to the market. Phillip Thompson, Managing Director of 2CRSI UK Ltd, expressed: "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Dynamic CCTV. This new distribution agreement will enable us to penetrate key markets in the UK and Northern Ireland effectively." Yu Ning, Managing Director of Dynamic CCTV, emphasized: "With our deep-rooted expertise in the CCTV sector and extensive distribution network, partnering with 2CRSI will strengthens our position as a leading distributor in the technology space and 2CRSI's products aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of our reseller base." Asif Ahmed, Channel Sales Manager at Dynamic CCTV, added: "2CRSI's products are exceptional, from specialized PCs to workstations to servers. This partnership enrich our solution offerings and strengthen our ability to serve our customers." This partnership underscores 2CRSI's commitment to innovation and market expansion. Together, we aim to empower resellers and integrators with advanced solutions that enhance operational efficiency and security. For more information about 2CRSI and Dynamic CCTV's partnership and product offerings, please visit www.tranquil-it.co.uk www.dynamic-cctv.com . About Dynamic CCTV Dynamic CCTV is a leading Value-Added Distributor based in the UK, providing comprehensive IT solutions to resellers and integrators. With years of industry experience, Dynamic CCTV delivers cutting-edge technology and exceptional support to meet the evolving demands of the market. For further information: www.dynamic-cctv.com About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin            Dynamic CCTV 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay            Jess Mawby 
LLOBERA       Financial Communication         Financial Communication 
Head of       foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com sales@dynamic-cctv.com 
Communication    +33 1 80 18 26 33            +44 1642 220 166 
investors@2crsi.com 
+33 3 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi announce a strategic partnership with Dynamic CCTV for the UK and Northern Ireland EN-VDEF 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1937219 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1937219 01-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937219&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2024 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.