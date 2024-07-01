According to independent research firm evaluation, customers view Axway as a supportive partner and well-suited for buyers embarking on API-led digital business

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leading provider of API management and integration software, is proud to announce that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: API Management Software, Q3 2024, published on July 1, 2024.¹

"We are always honored when our customers share the positive experiences and outcomes they have had with Axway," said Vince Padua, Chief Product Officer at Axway. "We're invested in their success, providing the expertise and guidance needed to treat APIs as strategic business products."

Axway was one of 15 select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its evaluation, The Forrester Wave: API Management Software, Q3 2024. In this evaluation of its Amplify API Management, Axway earned the highest scores possible in seven evaluation criteria, including federated gateway management, API product management, and adoption.

"This recognition validates for us our unique API business strategy program, which is just one example of how we go above and beyond to ensure you extract maximum value from API investments. We empower organizations with universal API management tools that break down barriers and provide a single source of truth for the entire API landscape," said Padua.

The report notes: "Axway focuses on digital business that is multicloud, multiprotocol, and multigateway. Its roadmap seeks to deliver a more unified product line, non-REST protocol enhancements, more gateway federation, AI for API creation and consumption, and gateway modernization... It is the only vendor in this evaluation to provide robust support for third-party federated gateways..."

"The Amplify platform lets you discover, use, and govern APIs across multiple gateways, vendors, and environments, simplifying adoption and use of APIs. But providing an industry-leading API management solution isn't enough," adds Padua. "Just as essential is accompanying our customers in designing an API management strategy that will drive the best results from a company's investment."

According to the report, "Reference customers say Axway is a supportive partner that listens to its customers. They also love its support for third-party gateways."

With Amplify API Management, the global manufacturing and engineering innovator Bosch was able to accelerate product and service innovation.

"We manage over 2,000 APIs using Amplify API Management, with a volume of several hundred million transactions per month. These APIs enable a wide range of use cases, from connecting SAP S/4HANA with other line-of-business solutions to supporting smart heating systems for office buildings," said David Geiger, Head of API Management at Bosch Digital.

"And with Amplify Marketplace, developers can easily find the right APIs without traversing the entire organization; this saves a huge amount of time."

Baird, an investment bank and financial services company, drove rapid adoption with a central API catalog and secure self-service consumption with Axway.

"Today, our developers can see all the APIs their peers have developed, identify any application dependences, and check the source repository to see who last worked on it," said Jim Cornelius, SVP, IT Architect at Baird. "With a central view of which APIs are available, our teams can leverage already-existing code or even an entire API created by another team to accelerate their own development work. Without a doubt, this capability is reducing duplication of effort in our development process helping us to minimize our time to market for new data-driven services."

Click here to view a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave report.

The Forrester Wave: API Management Software, Q3 2024, Forrester Research, Inc., July 1, 2024

