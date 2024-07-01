Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Mit voller Kasse und frischer Ware kommt jetzt wieder ordentlich Schwung in diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
01.07.24
15:29 Uhr
1,170 Euro
+0,040
+3,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1301,56019:33
Dow Jones News
01.07.2024 19:01 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Jul-2024 / 17:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
1 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               1 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      82,888 
Highest price paid per share:         99.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          98.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.3891p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,853,666 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,853,666) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      99.3891p                    82,888

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
2197               98.20       08:50:20          00070468364TRLO0      XLON 
1686               98.20       08:50:20          00070468365TRLO0      XLON 
2706               98.20       08:50:20          00070468366TRLO0      XLON 
409                98.40       09:41:21          00070469431TRLO0      XLON 
6118               98.40       10:25:11          00070470235TRLO0      XLON 
3000               99.00       10:41:29          00070470550TRLO0      XLON 
4729               99.00       10:41:29          00070470551TRLO0      XLON 
3014               99.00       10:41:29          00070470554TRLO0      XLON 
4599               99.00       10:41:29          00070470555TRLO0      XLON 
2568               99.40       11:00:30          00070470906TRLO0      XLON 
2704               99.40       11:00:30          00070470907TRLO0      XLON 
6112               99.80       11:03:22          00070470976TRLO0      XLON 
5831               99.80       11:03:22          00070470977TRLO0      XLON 
1881               99.80       11:07:25          00070471083TRLO0      XLON 
4417               99.80       11:07:25          00070471084TRLO0      XLON 
3552               99.80       11:07:25          00070471085TRLO0      XLON 
3030               99.80       11:07:25          00070471086TRLO0      XLON 
3093               99.80       11:07:25          00070471087TRLO0      XLON 
2942               99.80       11:07:25          00070471088TRLO0      XLON 
3239               99.80       11:15:27          00070471227TRLO0      XLON 
2701               99.80       11:15:27          00070471228TRLO0      XLON 
3126               99.80       11:24:28          00070471447TRLO0      XLON 
3541               99.80       11:24:28          00070471448TRLO0      XLON 
3279               99.80       11:24:29          00070471449TRLO0      XLON 
2414               99.80       11:24:29          00070471450TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  331355 
EQS News ID:  1937297 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937297&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2024 12:28 ET (16:28 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.