Dixie Belle Paint Company Collaborates With North Shore Animal League America to Promote Animal Rescue

PORT RICHEY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Dixie Belle Paint Company is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization. This partnership underscores Dixie Belle's commitment to community support and animal welfare, reflecting their shared values and missions.





Mollie the Collie Decoupage Paper

Jean jacket with a dog





About North Shore Animal League America:

North Shore Animal League America has been a pioneer in the no-kill movement since its founding in 1944. Their mission is to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, and Educate, working towards a future where all companion animals find responsible, loving homes, free from abuse, hunger, fear, and loneliness. The organization values the inherent worth of all companion animals, the human-animal bond, humane education through their Mutt-i-grees Curriculum, and their global network of rescue partners. With the support of generous friends and donors, North Shore Animal League America continues to make a significant impact in the world of animal rescue.

About Dixie Belle Paint Company:

Founded in 2014, Dixie Belle Paint Company combines the charm of Southern hospitality with exceptional paint and DIY products. Dedicated to handcrafting paints, waxes, and more in small batches, Dixie Belle ensures each product meets the highest standards of quality and care. Their mission extends beyond creating beautiful colors; they aim to foster a sense of community, teamwork, and support among employees and customers. As a thought leader in the industry, Dixie Belle champions the efforts of over 1,500 small businesses worldwide and strives to inspire creativity and artistic expression through their innovative products.

The Collaboration:

This exciting collaboration involves the introduction of the new "Rainbow Kitty" and "Mollie the Collie" decoupage paper as well as our "Paws for a Cause" mylar stencil by Dixie Belle. For every one of these items sold, Dixie Belle will donate $1 to North Shore Animal League America. This initiative not only supports the vital work of North Shore Animal League America but also promotes the joy of creativity and artistic expression among Dixie Belle's customers.

"Dixie Belle Paint Company is proud to partner with North Shore Animal League America," said Teri Ronk, CMO of Dixie Belle. "Their dedication to rescuing, nurturing, and finding loving homes for animals aligns perfectly with our values. We are excited to support their mission and make a positive impact in the lives of animals in need."

Conclusion:

This collaboration highlights the power of community and the positive change that can be achieved when businesses and organizations come together with a shared purpose. Dixie Belle Paint Company and North Shore Animal League America invite everyone to join them in this effort to rescue, nurture, adopt, and educate, ensuring a brighter future for companion animals.

For more information about this collaboration and to purchase the Rainbow Kitty or Mollie the Collie decoupage paper or the Pause for a Cause stencil, please visit Dixie Belle Paint.

